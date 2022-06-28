The presenter and reality star said she was “counting her blessings” as she gave an update about her health on Instagram

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has announced she is free from bowel cancer , several months after she began her treatment for the disease.

The broadcaster and TV personality, who previously appeared in Big Brother, took to her official Instagram page to announce the good news.

She had previously taken to Instagram to announce her bowel cancer diagnosis in October 2021.

So, what exactly did Adele Roberts say on Instagram, what is she most well-known for and who is her partner?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What has Adele Roberts said about her bowel cancer diagnosis?

Adele Roberts took to her official Instagram page on Monday 27 June to share with fans that she has been told she is free of cancer.

In the moving post, she thanked her doctor, who she referred to as Dr Khan, her partner Kate Holderness, her family, her friends and her fans for all of their support.

She also paid tribute to the people she met through the course of her cancer treatment, calling them “warriors” and saying they inspired her.

Her full statement reads: “Angel on Earth. The day I’ve been waiting for. Hearing the words “you’re free of cancer” absolutely took my breath away.

“I keep replaying it in my mind. It was the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard. Even though I was praying Dr Khan would say that to me I don’t think my head let me believe it until I heard it.

“Everything we’ve been through seems to be swirling around in my body and life feels a bit surreal at the moment… BUT I AM SO GRATEFUL! I am counting my blessings.

“I am also in awe of anyone dealing with cancer. The courage, the strength, the determination… and at times, the humour you have shown has been nothing short of super human.

“You’ve inspired me and given me the fire to never give up. You’re warriors and it’s thanks to seeing you being so strong that’s kept me going. Feel the fear and do it anyway.

“Sometimes it took me all my strength just to get out of bed and face the day but I still did it. Every day I made sure I did something to do a huge f*ck you to cancer. It’s taken too many of us. I didn’t know what fate had in store for me but I knew I’d never stop trying.

“Thank you to my family, my friends, everyone who’s taken time to message me, send love or positive thoughts. You’ve kept me going and helped me slay this beast.

“That’s one thing Dr Khan said to me. Your mind can go to dark places when dealing with cancer but that’s the one thing I knew I had control over.

“My body might have been dying - it’s still so sore now - but there was no way I was letting it destroy my spirit.

“If anything it’s made me happier than I’ve ever been. Going through the darkness has given me the light.

“It’s transformed me, given me my little stoma Audrey, brought amazing people into my life and it’s time now for me to start really living.

“Thank you to Dr Kahn, his team and the whole of the NHS. You are angels amongst us. Thank you for saving my life.

“Thank you to my Kate. The reason I had the strength to get out of bed every morning. I will never leave you and I will always find you. In this life and the next.

“As lovely man I met called Terry told me recently:

Yesterday is history

Tomorrow is a mystery

And today is a gift.”

Who is Adele Roberts?

Adele Roberts is a broadcaster, reality TV star and DJ from Southport, Merseyside.

She has been on our screens for 20 years, after she was a contestant in Big Brother in reality show 2002.

She landed her first radio job shortly after leaving Big Brother in 2002 at Rock FM in Lancashire, presenting the weekly ‘Smooth Grooves Show’, and went on to join Galaxy in Leeds - now Capital - in 2006.

She joined the BBC in 2012 as part of the Radio 1 Xtra team, before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 to host the Early Breakfast Show. In 2021, she took over the Weekend Breakfast programme.

The presenter and DJ also appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity show in 2019 and was the first campmate to be voted off.

Who is Adele Roberts’ partner?

Adele Roberts is in a relationship with 37 year old actress Kate Holderness, who is best known for starring in Emmerdale as Nurse Pamela Smithson

The couple both appeared on the sixth series of Celebrity Coach Trip on E4 in 2020, which Roberts won.

Holderness also took to her Instagram page to share the happy news with her followers.

In a post on her official page on Monday 27 June she wrote: “Three little words - Free of Cancer! My love, you did it!

“It’s so strange to think that this time last year we had no clue what was ahead and now here we are - celebrating being free of something we didn’t even have an inkling about nine months ago!

“I’ve always known how strong and determined you are but you have absolutely taken my breath away through this. Being by your side has been a privilege.

“Thank you for showing me what strength, positivity and gratitude can do. And @nhsengland - I can’t thank you enough, you’ve literally saved my world.

“Thinking of everyone who is, or was, or will be going through this or is supporting someone who is, and sending all my love.”

When was Adele Roberts in Big Brother?

Adele Roberts first found fame after appearing in Channel 4’s Big Brother series in 2002, alongside Jade Goody, Alison Hammond and Kate Lawler.

The 43-year-old finished seventh in the show after being evicted on 5 July 2002, after 43 days.