Strictly’s AJ Pritchard has seperated from Abbie Quinnen after she caught him ‘texting another woman’

AJ Pritchard has reportedly split from his former girlfriend Abbie Quinnen after she caught the dancer “texting another woman”.

It comes just days after fans saw the 27-year-old break down on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins as he had flashbacks of her horrific burn accident.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer was seen on the Sunday night episode of the show being consoled by Mark Billingham and Jason Fox.

A massive fireball during the Celebrity SAS show triggered Pritchard, who lives in London, to have flashbacks of his ex-girlfriend Abbie Quinnen suffering third degree burns.

The couple were attempting a YouTube tutorial, turning a wine bottle into a vase, when Quinnen caught on fire.

Abbie’s hair extensions caught fire and she became a “fireball” that left her in intensive care for nearly a week.

AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen had been dating for the last four years and had even discussed getting married before he dumped her.

On Celebrity SAS, the dancer suffered flashbacks of the accident during an exercise with several explosions.

The dancer said: “As soon as that final barrel on the left went off with the fire, I realised that I obviously haven’t come to terms with the situation.

“It just brought back a living image of her in a fireball.”

The couple have now reportedly split after Abbie Quinnen found Pritchard “texting another woman.”

AJ and his brother, former Love Island star Curtis Pritchard

Quinnen, 25, has been left “devastated” after she said they had discussed marriage just days before he announced that he did not love her.

AJ Pritchard had been with Abbie Quinnen for the last four years.

Pritchard is now reportedly dating influencer Zara Zoffany, 27, just weeks after the “out of the blue” break-up from Abbie last month.

The dancer was photographed at a London club on Friday with Zoffany and then was pictured near her home on Sunday.

AJ Pritchard attends the World Premiere of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at SSE Arena Wembley on October 23, 2018

Abbie, who is also a dancer, told The Sun: “I’m completely devastated and my world has fallen apart.

“AJ isn’t the person I thought he was. After everything I went through with him I thought we would be together forever.

“He has been the biggest disappointment to me.

“This has knocked my confidence after my accident and I need to rebuild myself now.”

During the interview Quinnen accused Pritchard of changing after flying to South America in September to film The Challenge alongside Zara.

Dancers AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt attend the 'Strictly Come Dancing 2017' red carpet launch at The Piazza on August 28, 2017

She revealed that the dancer’s phone was taken away for filming and that he appeared “different” and “distracted” when he eventually got his phone back.

Abbie shared that she had caught AJ texting another woman on his phone before confronting him about the situation.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star then went to stay with his family in Stoke-on-Trent to “gather his thoughts” for a few days.

Quinnen revealed how her ex-boyfriend was “completely emotionless” as he ended their relationship.