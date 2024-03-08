Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legendary Japanese manga creator Akria Toriyama has died at the age of 68.

Mr Toriyama's death was confirmed by Bird Studio, which was founded by the author in 1983. The studio said that he had passed away at the age of 68 after suffering from an acute subdural haematoma, which is a bleeding near the brain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Bird Studio said: "We are deeply saddened to inform you that manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1 due to an acute subdural haematoma. He was 68."

Mr Toriyama is widely known as the creator of the hugely popular series Dragon Ball. The manga, believed to be one of the most influential ever created, is loved by millions of fans across the world and has spawned films, cartoon TV series and spin-offs, as well as huge troves of merchandise throughout the years. Dragon Ball is one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time as a result of its enduring popularity.

Son Goku, a character form the Dragon Ball series, is one of the most recognisable figures in popular media. (Credit: Getty Images)

It was first published in 1984 and follows the story of Son Goku, who is tasked with collecting the eponymous dragon balls to defend the earth against aliens. The studio confirmed that he had left incomplete works behind, adding: "He would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world."

Fans have posted their condolences on social media, and shared their memories of Mr Toriyama and his works. One fan said: "Thank you Akira Toriyama for giving my life so much joy."