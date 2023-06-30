Oscar winning actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Alan Arkin starred in a number of famous films including Little Miss Sunshine, Get Smart and Argo

Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89. (Getty Images)

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89.

The American film star was named best supporting actor for his role in Little Miss Sunshine at the Academy Awards in 2007.

Arkin died at his home in Carlsbad, California on 30 June, according to Variety. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed at this time.

The actor’s sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony paid tribute to their father in a joint statement which said: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man.

“A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin enjoyed a long and successful career on stage and screen which spanned over eight decades. He appeared in over 100 films and TV shows and was also nominated for an Academy Award four times.

Some of his notable credits include Catch 22, The In-Laws, Edward Scissorhands, Thirteen Conversations About One Thing, Get Smart and Argo.

