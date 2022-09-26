The journals go into detail about why the actor continued to play Severus Snape after he received a cancer diagnosis

Excerpts from Alan Rickman’s journals are set to provide an intimate glimpse into his thoughts, before his death on 14 January 2016 after suffering with pancreatic cancer - he was 69 years old.

The actor, who lived in Hammersmith, is best known for his role as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise.

Alan played the dark wizard character in all eight films from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part Two in 2011.

Six years after Alan’s death excerpts from his journals have been published in The Guardian and they detail the actor’s journey through cancer and why he chose to continue playing Snape even when he was in ill health.

Alan Rickman’s diaries show his thoughts on Harry Potter and his health.

Alan’s health took a turn in 2005, when filming Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer which led to his prostate being removed in 2006.

The newly released journal entries show an insight into his mind at the time, Alan wrote: “Finally yes to HP 5.

“The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: ‘See it through. It’s your story.’”

Alan played Severus Snape for a decade in the Harry Potter franchise.

It is safe to say that Snape was known as a movie bad guy until the very end of the franchise, but Alan’s diaries show that he knew that Severus would have an epic redemption arc from the very beginning.

Alan said that author JK Rowling became his “confidant” and told him the fate of his character as early as 2000.

The actor wrote: “She nervously let me in on a few glimpses of Snape’s background. Talking to her is talking to someone who lives these stories, not invents them.”

Alan died in 2016 after suffering with pancreatic cancer.

When the final book in the Harry Potter franchise was released Alan made a note of his thoughts in his journal.

He approved of Snape dying “heroically” and of Harry Potter naming his son Albus Severus.

Alan kept journals from 1993 onwards and many of them detail his life as an actor in the huge films he was a part of from Robin Hood to Alice and Wonderland and of course Harry Potter.

Alan’s diary entries are being made into a new book that releases on 4 October 2022.

There are 26 journals in total and many of them include hand drawn illustrations drawn by Alan.

The journals will be published on 4 October 2022 as part of a new book Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman.