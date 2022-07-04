The X Factor winner and the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper confirmed the birth of their first child on Instagram

X Factor winner Alexandra Burke and her partner, footballer Darren Randolph, have welcomed their first child together. (Credit: Getty Images)

Singer Alexandra Burke and her partner Darren Randolph have announced the newest arrival to their family.

The 2008 X Factor winner shared a cute Instagram post with her fans, with Darren sharing the same image on his page of their new bundle of joy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans are delighted with the news that the couple has welcomed their first child together - but how did they meet?

Here’s everything you need to know about the growing Burke-Randolph family.

X Factor winner Alexandra Burke and her partner, footballer Darren Randolph, have welcomed their first child together. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who is Darren Randolph?

Darren Randolf is a footballer who currently plays in goals for West Ham United.

The Bray goalkeeper has played internationally for the Republic of Ireland and has been capped a total of 50 times for the first team.

Darren had previously had spells at SPFL team Motherwell, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough.

He played for West Ham from 2015 until 2017, before returning to the squad in 2020.

How did Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph meet?

The happy couple met in 2021, and announced that they were expecting their first child together in February 2022.

The couple are not married and have one child together.

Darren had previously had a long-term relationship with Rochelle Humes, who was then Rochelle Wiseman, from a young age, and split with the former Saturdays singer shortly before she met now-husband Marvin Humes.

When was their child born?

Alexandra and Darren both confirmed the birth of their new arrival on 4 July, 2022.

The pair posted matching images on Instagram, with the caption reading: “Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.”

However the couple have not confirmed the sex or name of the baby.

Who is Alexandra Burke?

Alexandra rose to fame after winning the X Factor in 2008, and had a successful post-show career.

Her first single, a cover of Leonard Cohen’s song Hallelujah, was the UK’s Christmas Number One in 2008, and subsequently became the country’s highest-selling single of the year.

She released her first album Overcome in 2009, which spawed populat hits such as Bad Boys, All Night Long and Start Without You.

Since her X Factor beginnings, Alexandra has went on to appear in the West End, most-notably in the lead role of Rachel Marron in the musical adaptation of the Whitney Houston film The Bodyguard.