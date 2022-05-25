Ex-fiancée Maya Henry is said to still have her belongings at the former One Direction singer’s home

Liam Payne appears to have a new love interest after photos of him with his arms draped around Aliana Mawla surfaced from a fan account.

Payne and his former fiancee 21-year-old Maya Henry ended their relationship last month after having an on-again, off-again romance.

The former One Direction singer made his first public appearance with Mawla at Heathrow Airport.

But the new relationship has reportedly come as a shock to his ex, according to the Mirror.

Here’s everything you need to know about who Aliana Mawla is.

Who is Aliana Mawla?

Mawla is a model, who has a following of over 300K on Instagram.

The 24-year-old is based in Los Angeles and regularly shares pictures of brand partnerships with the likes of Fashion Nova and Missy Empire.

She also has a Tik Tok account where she shares funny videos and has a modest following of over 3000.

How did Aliana Mawla and Liam Payne meet?

The pair seem to have known each other since 2018.

Mawla appeared in the video for the Payne and J. Balvin’s collaborative song “Unfamiliar.’

What happened with Liam Payne and Maya Henry?

The pair have had an on-again, off-again romance.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry ended their engagement last month (Pic: Getty Images)

The former couple first met in 2018, but didn’t confirm they were an item until 2019.

Payne popped the question in August 2020, with the pair separating for the first time in June 2021.

They reconciled, but went on to end things for good last month.

Payne has opened up during their previous split on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

He explained that he has: “just not been very good at relationships.”

Adding: “I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

Payne last confirmed he was in a relationship with Henry in March, whilst attending an event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Speaking to People he said: “She’s still my fiancée. We’re still here together, and we’re very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we’ve been.”

What has Maya Henry said?

Henry has not said anything publicly about Payne’s new girlfriend.

According to the Mirror, she was caught off-guard with how quickly Payne has moved on since their break-up last month.

Henry’s belongings, including her car, are still at the former One Direction star’s home.

The source said: “This is such a blow for Maya, she’s making arrangements to get her belongings out of his house so she can move on and forget they were ever together.”

They added: “To say you never know someone is understatement. They were engaged and he has shown her zero respect.

“She’s now thinking about her next steps and building a new life without Liam.”

A comment on Instagram has emerged where Henry responds to a fan mistakenly tagging her, thinking it was her and Payne in a picture.

She replied in the comment section: “I love all of the fans so much, but please stop sending me pictures of my fiance wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”