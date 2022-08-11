Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried experienced pressure to film nude scenes from age 19.

Amanda Seyfried has described the pressure to shoot nude scenes that she experienced within the film industry from a young age.

The actress, 36, from Pennsylvania, said she wishes that there had been intimacy coordinators back when she started in the industry at age 19, as it would’ve helped women like her who have been put in uncomfortable situations.

She told PORTER about her own experience, saying: “Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?

“Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Amanda broke into the industry after roles in shows such as ‘All My Children’ and ‘As the World Turns’. However, she is perhaps best known for playing Karen Smith in Mean Girls.

The star admits that she began to feel uncomfortable doing certain roles after the hit chick flick, as boys would ask her for the weather forecast in reference to her character Karen, who had been able to predict rain by touching her breast.

Earlier this year, Amanda told Marie Claire that she felt “really grossed out” by the experience and she was just a teenager at the time.

She has since landed a starring role in 2022’s ‘The Dropout’ and has praised the directors for making her feel “really safe.”

Amanda’s comments come after ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Sean Bean admitted that he isn’t a fan of intimacy coordinators who liase between actors and production, because they “spoil the spontaneity” of the scenes.

He has been called out by female stars, telling him to “wake up” .

Amanda Seyfried

Actor

Amanda began modelling when she was 11 years old, which led to being on the covers of Francine Pascal’s book series ‘The Victoria Martin Trilogy’ and campaigns for The Limited Too.

She went on to study opera at William Allen High School and after graduating in 2003, intended to attend Fordham University in New York City but began focusing on her acting career.

In 2004, she gained global recognition by playing Karen Smith in ‘Mean Girls’, which grossed $130 million in the box office alone.

She then featured in HBO’s drama series ‘Big Love’ from 2006 to 2011 and has appeared in over 30 feature films including both ‘Mamma Mia!’ (2008/2018) movies and ‘Ted 2’ (2015).

Age: 36

36 Born: 3 December 1985, in Pennsylvania

3 December 1985, in Pennsylvania Lives: A farm in upstate New York

A farm in upstate New York Relationship: Thomas Sadoski

Thomas Sadoski Wealth: Estimated net worth of $16 million

Connections

James Franco

The two were featured in 2013’s ‘Lovelace’, with Franco playing playboy founder Hugh Hefner alongside Amanda as Lovelace.

Rumours sparked that they were dating after James was spotted trying to make a quiet exit from Amanda’s house, however he debunked the theory saying that it’s “not serious”.

Justin Timberlake

Justin and Amanda played starring roles in 2011’s ‘In Time’ and the two had great chemistry on set.

Amanda admits that she was obsessed with Justin’s work before she had the chance to work with him, and enjoyed his love scenes in the movie.

Thomas Sadosksi

Amanda and Thomas met on the set of their first film, The Way We Get By (2009).

They began dating in March 2016 and got engaged just six months later.