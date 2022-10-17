The streamer said that her husband is in control of all of her finances and alleged that he had threatened to kill her pets

Amouranth is one of the biggest creators on the live streaming platform Twitch, with nearly six million followers. However, concerns have been sparked amongst fans and fellow streamers after the 28 year old broadcast a disturbing phone call and text messages from her husband.

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Amouranth?

Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, is an American online creator, model and streamer, best known for her Twitch streamer. She is also one of the biggest OnlyFans creators on the platform, claiming earlier this year to have made over $27 million.

Born in Houston, Texas, on 2 December 1993, Amouranth started out by designing and making her own cosplay costumes in 2010 before she was offered a position in the costuming departments of the Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet.

The American creator has claimed to have made over $27 million from OnlyFans alone (Photo: Twitch/Amouranth)

She began posting online on YouTube and Twitch in 2016. Initially, she would live stream herself making costumes, however her content has since changed to include things like dancing, ASMR and streaming herself playing video games in a hot tub. She currently has 5.9 million followers on Twitch.

Earlier this year, Amouranth announced that she would be quitting OnlyFans after making a “$350,000 - $300,000 investment in content on Twitch”. In response to concerns from those who had bought her OnlyFans, she explained at the time that she would slowly release a backlog of content on her account as she transitions away from the platform.

Outside of content creation, Amouranth has launched a variety of businesses, including purchasing an inflatable pool company, buying a gas station and launching Real Work, a business that started out by offering administrative and scheduling services to Amouranth’s friends on OnlyFans.

Who is her husband?

The streamer recently revealed that she has been secretly married for a number of years. Whilst Amouranth herself has not named her husband, it has been speculated that she is married to a man named Lee Nick.

On Twitter, an account allegedly belonging to Nick states in its bio that he has been married to Amouranth since December 201. It shared images of their marriage application back in 2020.

The account wrote: “To all Amourarnth’s obsessed fans, who think I forced her into the marriage, think again, this is her own signature on our marriage application.”

It also added: “And to those Amouranth’s fans, who think we got a divorce or anything in that sense, here’s the public record on Harris County Clerk’s website. In USA all marriages/divorce are public, besides gov needs this information about u for tax purposes.”

The tweet included a screenshot of the Harris County Clerk website which showed the two obtaining a marriage licence in 2015.

What has she accused him of?

Over the weekend, Amouranth revealed that she was married whilst talking to her husband on the phone during a live stream. The stream itself has been removed from Amouranth’s channel, however clips of it have been circulating online.

During the stream, Amouranth alleged that her husband was abusive, airing audio from their phone call and text messages in which she claimed that her husband controls her finances, forces her to stream, and threatened to kill her dogs if she didn’t do a 24 hour stream.

At one point, Amouranth says that her husband had her lie to her audience and say that she was single, because otherwise it would “ruin the business model”.

She said: “It keeps you there with the fear and the threats if you’re going to do something to your animals, and then he’s nice again and says everything is going to be okay.”

The Twitch streamer shared audio and text messages from her husband on the platform (Photo: Twitch/Amouanth)

In another clip, Amouranth says that she has two factor authentication on her accounts connected to her husband’s number, and that he has threatened to “burn” all of her money. She also shows the camera text messages from her husband in which he calls her a “dumb f**k” and threatens to delete all of her social media accounts, and shut down her bank account as well.

In one text, he claims to have spent $750,000 of her money because she didn’t respond to him. Another text showed him threatening to take her horse to a meatpacking facility.

During the stream, she said: “The therapist even told him that it’s a form of psychological abuse and that I’m basically living in a fancy prison.”