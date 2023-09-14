Blake Fielder-Civil shared the comments in an interview with Good Morning Britain on what would have been her 40th birthday

Amy Winehouse is being remembered on what would have been her 40th birthday.

The iconic singer-songwriter whose hit albums included “Frank”, and “Back to Black” which won five Grammy awards, passed away at just 27 years old in 2011 after a public battle with drug and alcohol issues.

Winehouse’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil appeared on Good Morning Britain today (14 September) to pay tribute to his former wife, revealing he had made “huge mistakes” in their relationship. His appearance was also to address his belief that people hold him “responsible” for her death.

The singer’s life story is set to be told in an upcoming biopic movie starring Marisa Abela (Barbie), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken) and Eddie Marsan (Vesper). Called Back to Black, the film will follow Winehouse’s rise to fame, music, love life and tragic death.

So, when did Amy Winehouse die, who was her husband Blake Fielder-Civil and when is her birthday? Here’s everything you need to know.

When did Amy Winehouse die?

Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning on 23 July, 2011, at the age of 27. She was found dead in her Camden home in north London, after years battling issues with drugs and alcohol.

Amy Winehouse would be celebrating her 40th birthday (Photo: Jo Hale/ Getty Images)

During an inquest into her death at St Pancras Coroner’s Court in London it was confirmed she died from “accidental alcohol poisoning”. Reported by the Mirror, assistant deputy coroner Suzanne Greenaway stated: “She had consumed sufficient alcohol and the unintended consequence of such potentially fatal levels was her sudden and unexpected death.”

The inquest also revealed she had seen a GP the night before her death, with Dr Christina Romete stating the singer had shared with her “I don’t want to die”.

Who was her husband Blake Fielder-Civil?

Winehouse was married to Blake Fielder-Civil, with the couple tying the knot on a beach in Miami 2007 before divorcing in 2009. Their on-again-off-again relationship was tumultuous, inspiring her 2006 album “Back to Black” after he left her for an ex-girlfriend. They were often photographed in the press having heated arguments, with fans blaming Fielder-Civil for introducing Winehouse to drugs.

Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder-Civil at the MTV Movie Awards in 2007 (Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images for MTV)

Speaking in an interview with Good Morning Britain on what would have been her 40th birthday, he admitted he made “huge mistakes” in their relationship. He told GMB: “I have carried that burden for 10 years. I am the only person who has held accountability and said, yes I have made some huge mistakes.

“I was a 20-something-year-old drug addict and I had no idea how to make myself clean, let alone somebody else.”

When is her birthday?

Amy Winehouse was born on 14 September, 1983, meaning she would have celebrated her 40th birthday today (14 September).

When will the Amy Winehouse movie be released?