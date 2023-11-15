Ana Stanskovsky caused a stir on TikTok by posting a video showing that she had allegedly tattooed her boyfriend's name across her forehead - but now she's given an update on the ink

Instagram influencer Ana Stanskovsky who allegedly tattooed her boyfriend's name on her forehead has finally explained the truth. Photo by Instagram/Ana Stanskovsky

A TikTok influencer who went viral after supposedly getting her boyfriend's name tattooed across her forehead in huge letters has finally explained the truth.

Ana Stanskovsky, who has lots of tattoos all over her body, shocked her 652,000 TikTok followers earlier this month when she posted a video revealing her supposed latest inking. In the video, the name of her beau, Kevin, was shown written in swirly letters all the way across her forehead. The video, which has now received more than 33 million views, is captioned 'my new face tattoo', alongside a love heart emoji.

In the days since the video was published earlier this month, even more people are continuing to watch the video and also follow Stanskovsky - and the video view figures and her follower count are growing daily. In the last week alone, since NationalWorld first reported the story, Stanskovsky has gained more than 50,000 followers and the video has got an extra 10 million views. Many people have continued to question whether or not the tattoo is real and her motives behind it. Now, she has finally given an answer to the question on everyone's lips 'is the tattoo real or fake?'. Here's what she has said.

Ana Stanskovsky - is her tattoo real?

A lot of people have questioned whether or not Stanskovsky's tattoo is real, and many suspect it is fake. One person commented on the original video and said: "Surely this isn't real?" with a laughing face emoji, showing that the situation amused them. Another said: "Noooooo, surely this is a joke". Others, who thought the tattoo was real, told Stanskovsky that she would "regret this one day" and another questioned, "What happens when he breaks up with you?".

One person sarcastically said: "Awesome tattoo choice you'll never regret it!". One person also accused the influencer of drawing her supposed tattoo on with a permanent marker and other people, who had experience of getting tattoos themselves questioned why Stanskovsky's skin didn't appear more irritated after the apparent inking.

Responding to the comments in an initial follow-up video, Stanskovsky insisted that her tattoo is real. She said: "To be honest, it's so fresh I can't even believe myself I did it." She admitted she was yet to tell her mum about her latest body art, who she said would probably "freak out a little bit". She added: "I guess I've got so many tattoos so it doesn't really matter. I know it's a little bit crazy, I know it's a little bit 'what if we break up?' and all of this stuff but I like to express my feelings and I think if you really love someone you should be able to show it off."

But now she has come clean - and admitted the tattoo is a fake. In a video which has been viewed almost as many times as her original video, Stanskovsky, who has many genuine tattoos all over her body, said that her forehead inking isn't real at all. In the video, captioned 'I regret my tattoo', she said: "This is actually not a real tattoo, and the reason why I tricked the whole internet is that I have a message to young people and all the people who want to get covered in tattoos - I want everyone to know that I regret my tattoos and you might regret yours when you get older." As she spoke, she also wiped the ink from her forehead.

She continued: "As a person fully covered in tattoos I feel like this is my responsibility to speak up, share my experience. When people see me on social media, the first thing they notice about me is my tattoos so if I influence people I want to influence people in the right way. I remember when, ten years ago, I was getting my first tattoos and my mum, my friends were telling me all the time 'Ana, you will regret your tattoos' and I didn't listen. Maybe because they didn't have any tattoos. But, if there was a person covered in tattoos saying that they regret their tattoos I would have listened."

Who is Ana Stanskovsky?

Stanskovsky is a Polish-born TikTok and Instagram influencer. She posts about every day happenings in her life, and also takes part in TikTok trends and responds to questions from her followers. On her TikTok, @anastanskovsky, she has more than 597,000 followers and on her Instagram, @ana_stanskovsky, she has 114,000

A large portion of her content is for entertainment and humour purposes, which is why many people believe the tattoo isn't real. Her TikTo biography reads: "Follow me for laughs and free dopamine." A link on Stanskovsky's Instagram page reveals that Kevin is a fellow influencer, full name Kevin Freshwater. Her Instagram biography reads "follow me for funny videos and positive energy. Travelling the (world emoji) and putting smiles on faces with @kevinfreshwater."