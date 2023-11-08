Ana Stanskovsky went viral on TikTok after she uploaded a video which appeared to show she had tattooed her boyfriend's name across her forehead

Influencer Ana Stanskovsky went viral on TikTok after she uploaded a video which appeared to show she had tattooed her boyfriend's name across her forehead. Photo by TikTok/Ana Stanskovsky.

A TikTok influencer has gone viral after supposedly getting her boyfriend's name tattooed across her forehead in huge letters.

Ana Stanskovsky, who was born in Poland but is living in Bali, shocked her 597,000 TikTok followers when she posted a video revealing her bold new inking. In the video, the name of her beau, Kevin, is shown written in swirly letters all the way across her forehead. The video, which has now received over 23 million views, is captioned 'my new face tattoo', alongside a love heart emoji. She later revealed on her page that she made a "spontaneous decision" to get the tattoo when she was walking past the tattoo shop.

In the days since the video was published earlier this month, even more people are continuing to watch the video and also follow Stanskovsky - and the video view figures and her follower count are growing daily. Many people have questioned whether or not the tattoo is real and her motives behind it. So, just who is Stanskovsky, what has she said about her tattoo and is it real? Here's what you need to know.

Who is Ana Stanskovsky?

Stanskovsky is a Polish-born TikTok and Instagram influencer. She posts about every day happenings in her life, and also takes part in TikTok trends and responds to questions from her followers. On her TikTok, @anastanskovsky, she has more than 597,000 followers and on her Instagram, @ana_stanskovsky, she has 114,000

A large portion of her content is for entertainment and humour purposes, which is why many people believe the tattoo isn't real. Her TikTo biography reads: "Follow me for laughs and free dopamine."

She has posted about her boyfriend Kevin previously. One video shows him pulling a prank on her where he burst a balloon full of water above her head.

A link on Stanskovsky's Instagram page reveals that Kevin is a fellow influencer, full name Kevin Freshwater. Her Instagram biography reads "follow me for funny videos and positive energy. Travelling the (world emoji) and putting smiles on faces with @kevinfreshwater."

Previous videos from Stanskovsky reveal that she is heavily inked, with tattoos all over her body. They include art on her stomach, legs, fingers and collarbone.

Ana Stanskovsky - is her tattoo real?

A lot of people have questioned whether or not Stanskovsky's tattoo is real, and many suspect it is fake. One person commented on the original video and said: "Surely this isn't real?" with a laughing face emoji, showing that the situation amused them. Another said: "Noooooo, surely this is a joke". Others, who thought the tattoo was real, told Stanskovsky that she would "regret this one day" and another questioned, "What happens when he breaks up with you?".

One person sarcastically said: "Awesome tattoo choice you'll never regret it!". One person also accused the influencer of drawing her supposed tattoo on with a permanent marker and other people, who had experience of getting tattoos themselves questioned why Stanskovsky's skin didn't appear more irritated after the apparent inking.

Responding to the comments in a follow-up video, Stanskovsky insisted that her tattoo is real. She said: "To be honest, it's so fresh I can't even believe myself I did it." She admitted she was yet to tell her mum about her latest body art, who she said would probably "freak out a little bit". She added: "I guess I've got so many tattoos so it doesn't really matter. I know it's a little bit crazy, I know it's a little bit 'what if we break up?' and all of this stuff but I like to express my feelings and I think if you really love someone you should be able to show it off."

In another video, she quipped that if she and Kevin do ever break up she will have to find herself another Kevin and even added "tag all of the Kevins in this video, just in case". She was, however, quick to clarify this and said "I'm joking, we'll never break up". Many TikTok users have also asked about her boyfriend's reaction to the tattoo - but so far Stanskovsky has not spoken out about this.

Stanskovsky even claimed that all women should get their boyfriend's names tattooed on their forehead, just like her, and then, addressing men directly, she added: "If your girlfriend doesn't want to tattoo your name on her face you just need to find yourself a new girlfriend because I don't think she loves you."

In the initial video she posted, Stanskovsky was first shown with the outline of what the tattoo would look like on her face, presumably already drawn on by the tattoo artist. These shots were overlaid with the caption "getting my bf's (boyfriend's) name tattooed on my face. She then said: "okay, let's do it" and the next images seemed to show her laid on a chair getting dark black ink filled in over the outline, all the while biting on her finger. Another caption overlaid these images which indicated she was in pain during the process.

After the artist was finished, she jumped excitedly off the chair and went over to a nearby mirror to inspect her new ink. She grinned and said: "oh my god, I love it" and then added, "Oh, Kevin's going to love it".