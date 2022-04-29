The Premier of the British Virgin Islands who was appointed by the Queen is held in Miami after being busted for an alleged drug plot

Andrew Fahie, the premier of the British Virgin Islands, is currently being held in the US after being apprehended in Miami on 28 April over an alleged drug plot.

Fahie was appointed to his role of premier by the Queen in 2019 and has been in charge of running the Caribbean island ever since.

According to US officials, he has been accused of conspiring to import a controlled substance and money laundering.

Here’s everything you need to know about the alleged plot.

Who is Andrew Fahie?

Andrew Fahie is the premier of the British Virgin Islands, after winning the election in 2019.

He has had a political career since 1999, when he was elected as the 1st District representative, a post which he has held ever since and has been the chairman of the Virgin Islands Party since 2016.

Fahie is married to Sheila Fahie and the pair have three children.

Why has he been detained in the US?

According to US officials, the 51-year old has been accused of being part of a drug trafficking plot and money laundering.

The Miami Herald reported that Fahie was caught up in a sting operation which saw DEA agents posing as cocaine traffickers from the Mexican Sinaloa cartel.

Fahie allegedly agreed to let the cartel use the British Virgin Island’s port to transport their drugs for a payment of £560,000.

In a statement British Foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “This afternoon, the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Andrew Fahie, was arrested in the United States on charges related to drugs trafficking and money laundering.

“I am appalled by these serious allegations.”

This is not the first time the government of the British Virgin Islands has made headlines for alleged corruption.

Last year it turned out Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Cox had made hundreds of thousands of pounds after acting as a lawyer for Fahie during a British government inquiry into corruption in the island.

Fahie has denied all allegations that he is involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

What does a Premier do in the Virgin Islands?

Fahie was appointed the premier of the British Virgin Islands in February 2019 after winning the island’s election.

This role is similar to the prime minister role in Britain, with Fahie in charge of overseeing the Virgin Islands public service and government ministries.

Are the British Virgin Islands part of the UK?

The British Virgin Islands are a British overseas territory located in the Caribbean.

This means they do fall under the sovereignty of the UK, but are not a part of it.

There are 14 British overseas territories including the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar and Bermuda.

The Queen remains the head of state of countries that are overseas territories, with many of them self-governing.

Those who are citizens of an overseas territory are classed as British nationals, however if they want to live and work in the UK, will still have to apply for a visa.