Sixteen years since a boy from South Yorkshire went missing, his family are still searching for answers.

This week has marked the 16th anniversary of Doncaster teenager Andrew Gosden’s disappearance.

Police are urging anyone who might know Andrew or have any information about him to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our main aim is to encourage anyone who might know Andrew to contact the police.

“By providing details about his appearance we are hoping to spark a conversation between friends or people that might know him as the 30 year old man he is today.

“Does someone you know have gaps in their life history?

“Do you know someone with a distinctive double ridge on their right ear?

“Is there someone in your life, your street, or your community that might be Andrew?”

Andrew was 14 when he disappeared on September 14, 2007 and he’d now be 30.

Police are aware that he got on a train to London Kings Cross, but after leaving the station there are no confirmed sightings and no information about his movements that could be corroborated by police.

To mark the anniversary of his disappearance, police have shared age progression photos of Andrew and images of his distinctive right ear, all of which could be vital in finding a piece in the puzzle of his disappearance.

Andrew is also deaf in his left ear and has poor eyesight, he needs to wear glasses or contact lenses.

DI Knowles said: “Time does not lessen the pain for Andrew’s family.

“I know from speaking to them that with every passing day, month, and year their desire to know what happened to him grows.

“If you have any answers to these questions, perhaps today is the time to speak to someone.”

Since his disappearance, Andrew’s dad Kevin has continued to raise awareness and search for answers about his son.

He works closely with the national charity Missing People, collating useful information to help the wider public in their search for Andrew.

More information can be found via Kevin’s blog.

Any information that is received by South Yorkshire Police continues to be reviewed.