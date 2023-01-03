The infamous influencer is a self proclaimed multi millionaire

It comes just months after the former kickboxer and reality TV contestant was banned from social media due to his controversial views on topics such as women and his far right wing views , and also just a week after a Twitter troll took over Piers Morgan’s account and claimed he had been shot dead in Dubai .

With so much being said about Andrew Tate at the moment, people are asking questions about exactly who he is - given not a huge amount was said about him prior to mid way through 2022. One question a lot of social media users are wondering is what is his net worth and how has he made his money. Here’s all you need to know about that, plus the details of his alleged arrest and who his brother, Tristan, is.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Tate is a 36-year-old American-British influencer and former professional kickboxer who rose to fame as an internet personality spreading misogynistic and far-right ideology. He was born in Washington, D.C, on 1 December 1986 and, after his parents divorced, moved with his mother and brother to England at the age of four.

He started training in boxing and martial arts in 2005 and in 2008 was ranked in the British top 10 in the light-heavyweight category by the International Sport Kickboxing Association (ISKA). Tate won his first ISKA world title in 2011 in a match against Jean-Luc Benoit. The following year, Tate lost the Enfusion championship tournament to Franci Grajs before going on to win his second ISKA world title in 2013 against Vincent Petitjean. He has since retired from kickboxing.

He started gaining attention online in around the middle of 2022, and was initially known amongst far-right circles through his appearances on shows like Alex Jones ’ InfoWars.

Tate also had a short stint on reality show Big Brother in 2016, but he was booted by Channel 5 bosses after footage of him hitting his girlfriend with a belt whilst in bed together was acquired by The Sun. In the video, the woman could be seen in her underwear on the bed, with Tate yelling and swearing at her, and threatening to “f**king kill her” if she messaged another man.

A Channel 5 spokesperson said at the time: “Channel 5 and the producers reached the view that Andrew’s position as a housemate had become untenable after a video was brought to our attention by The Sun.”

Speaking to Bizarre, Tate claimed that the video had been taken out of context, stating: “This tape is a kinky sex video and we’re acting out a role play”. He added: “A longer version of the video shows us laughing and I’m hitting myself saying, “It doesn’t hurt”. I’m still friends with her and she’s in the UK with me now. I would never hit a woman.”

Andrew Tate appeared on the 2016 season of Big Brother (Photo: YouTube)

What is Andrew Tate’s net worth?

It is unclear how much money Tate has. There is no official information available about this, but some websites such as Sssamiti.org seem to suggest that Tate himself has said he has a net worth in the region of £295million ($355m). There is some dispute on this figure, however, as Celebrity Net Worth , Tate has an estimated worth of around £41million ($50m).

Tate’s website, Cobratate.com talks about his career as a kickboxer and lists that he is a multi-millionaire and commentator for Real Xtreme Fighting, the largest MMA promotion in Romania. His website advertises War Room, a private members club that costs $4,497 (£3,760.75) to join. It also offers the chance to subscribe to The Real World, which is sold as a mentoring program helping people to make money, which costs $49.99 (£41.81) per month.

How did Andrew Tate make his money?

Tate’s website states that “he grew up broke and is now a multi millionaire”. He began making money when he became a kickboxer and won multiple world titles. Now living in Romania, Tate claims to have made more money investing in cryptocurrency and opening a chain of casinos with his brother Tristan. He also sells digital products and access to private communities, which can all be viewed on his website, as described above.

He also founded Hustler’s University in 2021, an online program which aims to help people make money online through 18 modern wealth creation methods. To access the site, it costs $49.99 (£41.81) per month and runs entirely through a private Discord server. It is unknown how much Tate has made from the education program to date.

Has Andrew Tate been arrested?

Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, have reportedly been detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape . The former kickboxer was held alongside his brother, Tristan, and two other suspects while his house was raided in the capital, Bucharest.

According to a report from the Reuters news agency , prosecutors said: “The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost.”

A lawyer for the brothers has reportedly confirmed their detention. Tate and his brother have been under investigation since April alongside two Romanian nationals.

Has Andrew Tate been banned from social media?

Tate has been repeatedly banned from social media, including being permanently banned from Facebook and Instagram . Parent company Meta said that Tate has violated their policy on “dangerous organisations and individuals”. He has also been removed from TikTok , with the platform explaining that he violated its policies on “content that attacks, threatens, incites violence against, or otherwise dehumanises an individual or group”. He has also been banned from YouTube for similar reasons, with the company citing violations against hate speech and Covid-19 misinformation.

He has also been repeatedly banned from Twitter however, following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in November 2022, his five year ban from the site was lifted. Prior to taking over the site, Musk emphasised that one of his main focuses would be protecting free speech and, after buying Twitter, followed through with the controversial policy of reinstating previously banned accounts.

Who is Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan?

Tate’s brother Tristan has also reportedly been arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape. At the age of 34, Tristian is two years younger than brother Andrew. He is also a former kickboxer turned social media influencer. Like his brother, he also won accolades for his kickboxing. He won the ISKA Kick Boxing title in 2009 and his career record stands at 43-9.