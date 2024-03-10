Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Radio 1 journalist and radio host Andrew Turner has passed away. The former Capital Gold journalist, who worked on Tony Blackburn’s breakfast show, is understood to have died on Friday (March 8).

His son, Jamie, posted the news in an Atlantic 252 Facebook group, saying his “fantastic storytelling” and “booming voice” would be missed.

“With immense sadness, I have to inform that Andrew Turner passed away yesterday,” he said. “His fantastic storytelling on and off air, and his booming voice will be so, so missed.

“His last show was with Tony Blackburn on Capital Gold breakfast show, and since then he continued to be a greatly supportive father and gave his weekly prompt phone calls, only like a professional newsreader would.

Blackburn paid tribute to his former colleague on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “So sorry to hear that Andrew Turner has passed away. We did the breakfast show together on Capital Gold many years ago. R.I.P Andrew.”

Former BBC radio DJ, Andrew Turner, has died. Picture: offshoreradio.co.uk

Jamie added: “I loved hearing stories of his time at Atlantic 252. If you have any stories you’d like to share, please do.”

