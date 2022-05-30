Barmaid Taylor Jane Wilkey, 27, posted pictures of herself lying in bed next to the West Brom player

Andy Carroll, fiancee Billi Mucklow and son Arlo pose after the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

Following an eight year long engagement, West Brom footballer Andy Carroll and fiancée Billi Mucklow are set to be getting married in the coming weeks.

However, following a boozy stag do in Dubai, the future of the couple, who share three children together, is uncertain, after pictures of Carroll passed out in bed with two blonde women emerged.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what you need to know.

Who is Andy Carroll?

Carroll is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a striker for West Bromwich Albion.

Born in Gateshead on 6 January 1989, Carroll signed his first professional contract with Newcastle United in July 2006 and made his first team debut in November of that year at the age of 17.

In January 2007, Carroll made his first FA Cup appearance, coming on to play as a substitute for the last 10 minutes in the match against Birmingham City. He then made his Premier League debut the following month in February.

Andy Carroll in a match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on April 09, 2022 (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

He played with Newcastle United from 2006 to 2011, moved to Liverpool between 2011 and 2013, joined West Ham United from 2013 to 2019, then Reading from 2021 to 2022 and then on 28 January 2022 it was announced that he was signing with West Bromwich Albion on a short term contract until the end of the season.

At the end of April, it was confirmed that the striker would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

How long has he been with Billi Mucklow?

Carroll has been in a relationship with reality TV star Billi Mucklow, who appeared on a number of seasons of The Only Way is Essex, for nine years. She has since quit reality TV to run a Bikram yoga studio in Essex, where the couple live.

He and Mucklow have three children together - Arlo, who was born in June 2015, their second son Wolf Nine, who was born in November 2017, and Marvel Mae who they welcomed in September 2020.

Caroll has two children from a previous relationship, Emilie Rose and Lucas, whom Mucklow is stepmother to.

Andy Carroll with his partner Billi Mucklow and kids Arlo, Wolf, Lucas and Emilie Rose (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Carroll talked about the influence Mucklow has had on his life over the course of their relationship in an interview with NUFC in 2019.

He said: “I’ve got no doubt that I was daft when I was here, and no doubt that I was daft for a couple of years after as well. But I met my missus, and we’ve got four kids living at home now, we’ve got animals, we’ve got responsibilities.

“There’s no more behaviour like it was, you know. I was stupid, I was young, and I was carried away with the lifestyle that I had.

“Now it’s completely different. I’m actually a dad, I’ve grown up, and got responsibilities, so… I’ve got a purpose.”

The couple got engaged in November 2014 in Rome.

What did Andy Carroll do on his stag do?

Ahead of his wedding to Mucklow, which is set to take place in just a few days time, Carroll has spent the last week in Dubai celebrating his stag do with his friends.

However, photos obtained by the Sun showed the footballer passed out in bed at Fairmont The Palm with bar boss Taylor Jane Wiley, 27, and personal trainer and friend of Wiley Phoebe Robb, 26.

According to the news outlet, Carroll invited Wiley and Robb to his suite. As well as pictures of the trio in bed, another picture of Wiley surfaced of her wearing one of Carroll’s personalised bathrobes.

Andy Carroll whilst playing with Newcastle United, looking on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on January 03, 2021 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Speaking to the Sun, Wiley said: “It was an afterparty. We all went back to his hotel.

“There was me, Andy and my female friend. I didn’t sleep with him, it wasn’t like that. There was three of us in the room.

“It was a full day and night of drinking. Andy was steaming. We were all drunk.

“We went back to Andy’s suite and played some music and he got into bed and passed out.

“I was there with my friend until the early hours and took the photo as a joke.”

What has his fiancee Billi Mucklow said?

Mucklow had originally vowed to stand by her 33-year-old fiance, stating that she believed him when he said that nothing sexual had happened.

A source close to Mucklow reportedly told the Sun: “Andy has spoken to her. She believes him when she says nothing happened.

“Footballers are always surrounded by pretty women and it is something she is used to as a Wag.

“She knows it’s part of being married to a footballer. Billi is still angry at him for allowing this situation to occur so soon before their wedding.

“The whole thing is in danger of taking the shine off what should be the happiest few weeks of her life and she doesn’t want that.”

Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow attend the Pride of Britain awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on September 28, 2015 in London, England (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

However the TOWIE star has since asked that Carroll come entirely clean about the events of the stag do before she decides on what to do next.

According to the Sun, Mucklow wants to see the full set of images from the night in question, with a friend saying: “It’s the only way she can move on - however bad it is.”

Mucklow has wiped Carroll from her WhatsApp profile picture over the weekend.

A source reportedly told the outlet: “Billi believed Andy and stood by him but now she doesn’t know what to think. She wants answers and they seem to be just going around in circles.

“Billi is very angry and her deleting Andy from her WhatsApp profile tells those who know her all they need to know.