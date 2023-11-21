Annabel Giles has died aged 64, her family has announced.

TV presenter and actress Annabel Giles has died aged 64. According to a statement by her children, the popular Welsh figure passed away on Monday (November 20) afternoon at Martlets Hospice in Hove, four months after being diagnosed with a stage four brain tumour.

The statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, read: "In July, Mum was diagnosed with a stage 4 Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour.

"In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies. In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for Glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others.

"Mum was truly one of a kind, an enigma to those privileged to share her life. True to her nature, she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end. Her humour and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did.

"We thank you for your love and support and kindly request that you respect our privacy at this challenging time. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, we would be grateful for donations to Martlets Hospice, whose exceptional care was a great source of comfort throughout this journey. With heartfelt thanks, Molly & Tedd."

Annabel's media career began in the 1990s with shows like Razzmatazz and Night Network. She rose to fame co-presenting ITV's Posh Frocks and New Trousers. She also took part in diverse entertainment and game shows, from Have I Got News for You to Shooting Stars and became a regular panelist on Through the Keyhole and BBC Radio 4's Loose Ends.

