The Hollywood star appeared in Six Days Seven Nights with Harrison Ford and Donnie Brasco with Johnny Depp and Al Pacino

US actor Anne Heche, 53, has been involved in a serious car crash that’s left her in a critical condition, American media sources have reported.

The Hollywood star, who appeared in films including Donnie Brasco with Johnny Depp and Six Days Seven Nights with Harrison Ford, is the former partner of TV show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So what happened to Anne Heche - and what’s the latest on her condition?

Anne Heche is reported to be critically injured (image: Getty Images)

Who is Anne Heche?

Anne Heche made her name in long-running US TV soap Another World between 1984 and 1992, for which she won an Emmy.

The series also boosted the careers of Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta and House of Cards actor Joanna Going.

Heche went on to have several prominent film roles in the late 1990s, including Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I know What You Did Last Summer and Six Days Seven Nights.

After these roles, she appeared in several TV shows, such as Men in Trees, Hung, Aftermath and The Brave.

Currently, several series she will appear in are in post-production, including a HBO TV series called The Idol that features The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp.

Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin are due to star alongside each other in an upcoming film (image: Getty Images)

Heche is also set to appear alongside Alec Baldwin in a film called Supercell, as well as a horror - Chasing Nightmares - that she will feature in with Highlander star Graham McTavish.

In the late 1990s, Heche was in a relationship with prominent TV host Ellen DeGeneres - a romance that ended in a high-profile split in 2000.

The actor later coupled up with Canadian actor James Tupper, who starred in Revenge and Big Little Lies.

The couple split in 2018.

Heche has previously revealed that she has suffered from mental health problems, which partly stem from sexual abuse she says she was subjected to by her father when she was a child.

Anne Heche was in a long-term relationship with James Tupper until 2018 (image: Getty Images)

What happened to Anne Heche?

According to US showbiz news outlet TMZ, Anne Heche was involved in several car accidents in Los Angeles on Friday (5 August).

The last of these incidents saw the car she was driving hit a home and burst into flames, it said.

Photographs and footage obtained by the news site appears to show Heche in a blue Mini Cooper that was later shown to have sustained major damage.

It’s been reported that the actor initially crashed into a garage at an apartment complex before reversing out of the damaged building and speeding away.

Later, the same car is seen speeding along a residential street in the Mar Vista area of the city by a doorbell camera before an explosion is heard.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said: “Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure.

“One female adult [was] found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition.”

TMZ has reported that Anne Heche suffered severe burns, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Reports also say the home’s occupant escaped unscathed.

The fire department said the two-storey home had been left uninhabitable by the crash, and that the car had ploughed some 30ft into the residence.