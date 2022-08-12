The actress was hospitalised following a car crash on 5 August and had been on life support

Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 after she was taken off of life support following a car crash in Los Angeles last week.

The US actress suffered “severe anoxic brain injury” and was immediately hospitalised for her injures as a result of the crash in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles on 5 August.

It was reported that she would be taken off of life support, with the confirmation that she had now passed coming from her close friend Nancy Davis.

So what happened to Anne Heche - and what’s the latest on her condition?

Anne Heche is reported to be critically injured (image: Getty Images)

Who is Anne Heche?

Anne Heche made her name in long-running US TV soap Another World between 1984 and 1992, for which she won an Emmy.

The series also boosted the careers of Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta and House of Cards actor Joanna Going.

Heche went on to have several prominent film roles in the late 1990s, including Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I know What You Did Last Summer and Six Days Seven Nights.

After these roles, she appeared in several TV shows, such as Men in Trees, Hung, Aftermath and The Brave.

Currently, several series she will appear in are in post-production, including a HBO TV series called The Idol that features The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp.

Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin are due to star alongside each other in an upcoming film (image: Getty Images)

Heche is also set to appear alongside Alec Baldwin in a film called Supercell, as well as a horror - Chasing Nightmares - that she will feature in with Highlander star Graham McTavish.

In the late 1990s, Heche was in a relationship with prominent TV host Ellen DeGeneres - a romance that ended in a high-profile split in 2000.

The actor later coupled up with Canadian actor James Tupper, who starred in Revenge and Big Little Lies.

The couple split in 2018.

Heche has previously revealed that she has suffered from mental health problems, which partly stem from sexual abuse she says she was subjected to by her father when she was a child.

Anne Heche was in a long-term relationship with James Tupper until 2018 (image: Getty Images)

What happened to Anne Heche?

According to US showbiz news outlet TMZ, Anne Heche was involved in several car accidents in Los Angeles on Friday (5 August).

The last of these incidents saw the car she was driving hit a home and burst into flames, it said.

Photographs and footage obtained by the news site appears to show Heche in a blue Mini Cooper that was later shown to have sustained major damage.

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

It comes shortly after the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed to the PA news agency the incident was being investigated as a felony driving-under-the-influence (DUI) traffic collision.

An LAPD spokesman said preliminary blood tests had revealed the presence of drugs in Heche’s system, but added that additional testing was required to rule out any substances that were administered in the hospital.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said: “Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure.

“One female adult [was] found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition.”

What have her family said?

Nancy Davis confirmed her friend’s passing in a post on Instagram.

She said: “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared.

“Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me. She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS . My heart is broken.”

A statement shared with PA on behalf of her family said the actress had been temporarily kept on life support while in hopsital.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the statement read.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.

The statement added: “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit.

“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work – especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love.

“She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Reports also say the home’s occupant escaped unscathed.

The fire department said the two-storey home had been left uninhabitable by the crash, and that the car had ploughed some 30ft into the residence.