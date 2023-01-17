Middleton borrowed £2.7 million, with documentation stating it was ‘uncertain’ how much would be repaid

(Photo: Getty Images)

Ant Middleton, the former face of SAS: Who Dares Wins, reportedly owes over £1 million in taxes after his business filed for bankruptcy.

The 42-year-old television personality rose to prominence as the hardcore Channel 4 survival show’s “chief instructor”, but is no longer a part of it, having been removed in March 2021 owing to "personal conduct.” Prior to his departure, he faced criticism for his remarks on the Black Lives Matter movement, calling both it and far-right protestors “scum” in a since-deleted tweet.

Middleton’s company, which was founded in 2014, began trading under the name Middleton Global until rebranding as Sway and Starting in November 2022. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What happened to Ant Middleton’s business?

Middleton’s business failed and has gone bankrupt, and now reportedly owes £1.2 million in taxes. According to The Sun , the father of five was forced to liquidate his primary business in the lead-up to Christmas after it was unable to pay its debts.

The firm was abandoned, according to a statement of affairs, owing £3,318 to other creditors and £1,199,773 to HMRC. Middleton borrowed £2.7 million as a "director’s loan" prior to closing, with documentation stating it was "uncertain" how much of that would be repaid.

A spokesperson for Middleton told The Sun: “Due to the impact of lockdowns on Ant’s work and the associated adverse effects on the company, unfortunately Middleton Global Limited has had to be placed into voluntary liquidation.

An ex-Royal Marine, Middleton previously requested £20,000 in furlough money. Accounts for his other companies - Antcolony Ltd., Middleton IP and Middleton Global IP - are listed as overdue on Companies House.

What is Ant Middleton’s net worth?

According to a June 2021 report from The Sun , Middleton’s net worth is thought to be around £4 million. He earned his first million in 2018, and ever since then his account has grown, thanks to his books and television work.