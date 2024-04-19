Appeal over missing 15-year-old girl from Yorkshire who 'failed to arrive home'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Named only as Darcy by North Yorkshire Police, she was last seen in York city centre at around 1.30pm yesterday (Apr 18), and has since been reported missing.

It is thought Darcy may have travelled to Bradford by train. North Yorkshire Police are being supported by British Transport Police and West Yorkshire Police as they attempt to track down Darcy and return her home safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is described as white with a pale complexion, 5ft 3in, slim, and she has thick black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Puffa coat, a black T-shirt, flared black trousers and black Nike trainers.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re urgently appealing for information and sightings of a 15-year-old girl from York who has been reported missing. Darcy was last been seen in the centre of York at around 1.30pm on Thursday (Apr 18). Concerns are growing for her safety after she failed to arrive home. It is believed she may have travelled by train to Bradford in West Yorkshire. We’re urging people to make a report if you’ve seen a girl matching Darcy’s photograph and description.”