The actor's spokesperson described it as 'a total comedy full of errors'

Arnold Schwarzenegger found himself detained at a German airport on Wednesday (17 January) for an alleged failure to declare a luxury watch that he intended to auction for charity.

The Hollywood actor faced a three-hour hold at Munich airport, triggering an investigation into potential tax evasion since the watch was slated for sale within the European Union (EU).

EU regulations mandate the declaration of "cash or certain valuable items" exceeding €10,000 (£8,580) upon arrival.

Despite the regulations, sources informed CBS News that Schwarzenegger was not requested to complete a declaration form.

The multifaceted personality, known for his roles in acting, politics and climate change advocacy, eventually resolved the tax matter after encountering several challenges.

Initially, a card machine malfunctioned, and subsequent issues arose when the nearest bank was closed, and ATM withdrawal limits proved insufficient. Consequently, the 76-year-old had to wait for customs officials to bring a new card machine.

In response to the airport incident, Schwarzenegger's spokesperson described it as "a total comedy full of errors, but which would make a very funny police film," according to German tabloid Bild.

The actor appeared unperturbed, as evidenced by a published image showing him smiling, holding a box for the watch, with a note reading "For Austria."

Local media reported that the watch, a custom creation by luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet for the Terminator star, was set to be auctioned at a fundraising dinner for The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative in Kitzbuhel, Austria, approximately 89 km (55 miles) from Munich, later on Thursday (18 January).

A press release for the fundraising event, to be held at the five-star Stanglwirt hotel, highlighted the sale of "artworks, signed exhibits, and experiences from the worlds of sports and film."

