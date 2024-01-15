Telling news your way
Asda: Tragedy as man dies in Sheffield supermarket

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the death was not thought to be "suspicious".

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
1 hour ago
A man has died suddenly in the Handsworth Asda supermarket in Sheffield, police have confirmed.

A man has died in a supermarket after reportedly collapsing.

Witnesses say emergency services were on the scene at the Asda supermarket in Handsworth, Sheffield shortly after 11am on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed it was a "sudden death" and there are "not thought to be any suspicious circumstances".

It is said there were numerous ambulances and specialist paramedics at the supermarket. They worked to save him for more than 40 minutes. Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

