South Yorkshire Police confirmed the death was not thought to be "suspicious".

A man has died suddenly in the Handsworth Asda supermarket in Sheffield, police have confirmed.

A man has died in a supermarket after reportedly collapsing.

Witnesses say emergency services were on the scene at the Asda supermarket in Handsworth, Sheffield shortly after 11am on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed it was a "sudden death" and there are "not thought to be any suspicious circumstances".