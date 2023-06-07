The Brazilian musician was renowned for the 1964 international hit The Girl From Ipanema

Astrud Gilberto, one of the world's leading female bossa nova singers, best known for her 1964 recording of The Girl From Ipanema, has died at the age of 83.

One of Gilberto's collaborators Paul Ricci confirmed the sad news with a post on social media, which revealed he had been asked to do so by the musician's son, Marcelo. The announcement read: "I just got word from son Marcelo that we have lost Astrud Gilberto. He asked for this to be posted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She was an important part of ALL that is Brazilian music in the world and she changed many lives with her energy.RIP from ‘the chief’, as she called me. Thanks AG".

Astrud Gilberto was renowned for the 1964 international hit The Girl From Ipanema - Credit: Getty

It has been confirmed that the singer died on Monday, 5 June. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Born as Astrud Evangelina Weinert in Salvador, Bahia, on 29 March 1940, Gilberto went on to enjoy a successful music career that saw her record 16 studio albums and two live records. But it was her version of Garota de Ipanema - originally composed by Antônio Carlos Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes in 1962 - that catapulted her to international stardom, accruing more than five million record sales and boosted the profile of bossa nova music on a global scale.