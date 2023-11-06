Barbra Streisand had a 'flirtation' with Charlie Chaplin's son Sydney that led to her having stage fright and not appearing on Broadway again. Photograph by Getty

Barbra Streisand’s memoir ‘My Name is Barbra’ is released on November 7 2023 and in the book, she reveals everything from how Marlon Brando propositioned her at a party in 1966 in the chapter ‘Brando’ to how ‘Nobody in high school was particularly impressed with my voice.’ Barbra also reveals in her memoir the origin of her stage fright which came about when she starred opposite Sydney Chaplin (Charlie Chaplin’s son) in Funny Face on Broadway.

According to Vanity Fair, “She was doing Funny Girl on Broadway opposite Sydney Chaplin (Charlie’s son), and they had what she refers to as a “flirtation,” but she felt guilty (she was married to Elliott Gould at the time) and put a stop to it. Chaplin was angry. Onstage, every night, he began cursing and jeering at her, so quietly that no one but Streisand could hear him. Her co-star had become her nemesis. It made her physically sick and threw her concentration. She went through with the rest of the production and made good on her commitment to open the show in London. But she never did Broadway again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sydney Chaplin passed away in March 2009 at the age of 82 and was named Sydney Earle Chaplin after his father Charlie Chaplin’s half-brother. His mother was Lita Grey (Charlie married her in 1924 when she was 16). As well as having a ‘flirtation’ with Barbra Streisand, he is believed to have had affairs with the likes of Joan Collins, Claire Bloom and Kay Kendall.

Can you order Barbra Streisand’s memoir ‘My Name is Barbra’?