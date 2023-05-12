'It’s been a wonderful, wonderful evening. I mean, not musically of course, but in terms of spectacle…'

One of the best aspects of Eurovision has always been the witty commentary, whether it was provided by the late, great Sir Terry Wogan or by Graham Norton, who took over for his countryman in 2009.

In their respective times they both added a delightfully biting edge to the competition, making fun of performers or empathizing with the viewers at home during the latter stretches of the sometimes gruelling hours-long telethon.

To get you in the mood for the song contest's 2023 edition - hosted in the UK's own Liverpool, no less - here are 60 of the finest lines from the two commentators.

Terry Wogan

“I don’t make the mistake of thinking it’s a major musical event. I love the Eurovision Song Contest and it will continue long after I’m gone. Just please don’t ask me to take it seriously.”

“This skit must have seemed like a tremendous idea at the time, but actually it’s covering a commercial break for Finnish television. And if you don’t mind me expressing an opinion, I’d prefer the commercials.”

On 2006 heavy-metal winners Lordi: “Every year I expect it to be less foolish, and every year it is more so.”

"I'm trying to remind myself of Serbia and Montenegro's song. What in hell's name was it? 109 points? I wouldn't have given them one."

During the 2002 show: “I don’t know about you, I’m going to have a stiff drink.”

Introducing the 2007 broadcast: "Who knows what hellish future lies ahead? Actually I do, I've seen the rehearsals."

"It's supposed to be bad. And the worse it is, the more fun it is."

“It’s been 29 years since the Netherlands won the Eurovision Song Contest. After this performance, make that 30.”

On the UK’s 1995 effort: “It’ll either win by a mile or it’s the Diadora League next year.”

On France's 2006 entry: "That's the same song the French have been singing since they hung the washing up on the Maginot Line."

“That’s the same song the French have been singing since they hung the washing up on the Maginot Line." When the Swedish points announcer struggled with countries’ names in 2008: “It’s not easy this. You have to move your lips and it’s not easy. Are you related to the Director General of Swedish television?”

On Belgium's 2003 entry: "They've got four languages in Belgium… and they're singing in an imaginary one. The very essence of Eurovision."

“They’ve got four languages in Belgium… and they’re singing in an imaginary one. The very essence of Eurovision.” “Spain is next, with a song called ‘Bloody Mary’. That reminds me, I haven’t touched a drop yet.”

“Every year I go to see it and every year I say: ‘Isn’t it terrible? It’s worse than last year!'”

“That was France. Gosh, wasn’t that awful?”

On the interval performance in 2009: “I’ve seen this. This goes on for quite some time, so if you fancy making yourself a stiff drink, or putting the kettle on, or walking the dog, this is the time to do it.”

On Iceland's 1990 entry: "This has been typified as a Eurosong… they do a little walking and bounce about a bit."

With 24 out of 25 songs performed: "Hold on. Be strong. Just cling to the wreckage. It will be over soon."

“Hold on. Be strong. Just cling to the wreckage. It will be over soon.” On a backstage skit in 2007: “Is this supposed to be funny? No, of course not – it is the Eurovision Song Contest. What’s the matter with me? Can we please watch the commercials? Why are these green room moments such an unmitigated disaster?”

Graham Norton