The TOWIE star and her husband made an announcement on Instagram - and her sister Sam was among the first to comment

TV personality Billie Faiers is used to documenting her family life in the ITV series The Mummy Diaries.

Now, she’s delighted fans by making a sweet announcement about her family on Instagram .

So, what exactly did Billie Faiers say, is she pregnant and who are her husband and children ?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Billie Faiers pictured with her sister Sam Faiers when she was pregnant with her second child. Billie has just announced she is expecting her third baby.

Is Billie Faiers pregnant?

Yes, Billie Faiers has announced that she is pregnant.

The TV personality and her husband have revealed to fans that they are expecting their third child.

Billie posted an image of herself, her husband and her two other children on the beach during their Dubai holiday on Wednesday 15 June.

The image had the caption “Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you ... We are so happy and excited."

In the photo, Billie can be seen with the smallest hint of a baby bump, which her daughter is lovingly holding and kissing.

No other information, such as the baby’s due date is known, at the moment.

Who are Billie Faiers’ other children?

Billie Faiers and her husband share two other children.

Their eldest is a daughter called Nelly, age 7, and their youngest is a son called Arthur, age 5.

Nelly was born on 10 July 2014 and sibling Arthur followed on 7 March 2017.

How old is Billie Faiers?

Billie Faiers is 32 years old. She was born on 15 January 1990.

Who is Billie Faiers’ husband?

Billie Faiers is married to Greg Shepherd.

He’s a 36 year old broker and businessman based in Essex.

Little else is known about him as he has always made an effort to keep his private life away from the limelight, but he has made appearances on TV shows Faiers is in.

Greg and Faiers first met each other in 2011. They got engaged in 2014 in the Maldives and then returned to the South Asian country in 2019 to get married.

Who is Billie Faiers?

Billie Faiers is a TV personality, and is most well-known for appearing on ITV shows The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) and The Mummy Diaries.

She grew up in Brentwood, Essex, with her parents Suzanne Wells and Lee Faiers and her sister Samantha Faiers.

In 2010, the Fairers sisters began appearing in the ITV2 (now ITVBe) series TOWIE.

Billie made a brief appearance in the first series before becoming a regular cast member in series 2. She then left the show during the eighteenth series in 2016.

Later in 2016, she began appearing in The Mummy Diaries alongside her sister Samantha. In the show, cameras follow the sisters as they each raise their children.

Samantha, who also has three children, is only 11 months younger than Billie.

Faiers appeared in the 13th series of ITV contest Dancing on Ice in 2021 but had to withdraw in the fourth week due to suffering a head injury in training.

Her middle name is Leigh and her married name is Billie Shepherd, but she still uses the name Faiers in the industry.

How have people reacted to the news?

Billie’s mum Suzie Wells was one of the first people to reply to Faiers’ Instagram post.

She said: "Congratulations my darlings love yous, what an exciting year this is" and sent five love heart emojis.

Sister Samantha soon followed with a sweet message of her own.

She said: “ Welcome to the 5 club sis. I’m so so happy for you all. Another beautiful baby to join our family. The babies are going to be so close in age. So many memories to make. My prediction is a baby girl? then we have one of each. Love you with all my heart xxx ps what I’d give for sand between my toes right now haha, enjoy your holiday with your family a tiny baby bump. Miss u all x.”

Former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong said: “Omg, we were only saying this a few months ago about would you have 3, this is amazing news so happy for you guys.”