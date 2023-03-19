For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
4 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
5 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
6 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
8 hours ago Fleur East sends fans into a frenzy with X-rated confession
1 day ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days

Birmingham bus crash: teenage girl, 15, dies after being struck by bus in West Midlands

An air ambulance landed at the scene but the girl died shortly after reaching hospital

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

A 15-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a bus, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Sheaf Lane in Sheldon, Birmingham, on Saturday (18 March) shortly before 3pm over reports that a teenager had been hit by a bus. Ambulance crews and an air ambulance helicopter were called to the scene after the teenager was left with serious injuries following the incident.

The 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead shortly after reaching hospital yesterday afternoon. Tributes have been paid to the teenager on Sheaf Lane with bouquets of flowers and love hearts left by members of the public.

Most Popular
Flowers left at the scene after 15-year-old girl has died after being struck by a bus. Picture: SWNS
Flowers left at the scene after 15-year-old girl has died after being struck by a bus. Picture: SWNS
Flowers left at the scene after 15-year-old girl has died after being struck by a bus. Picture: SWNS

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal incident and are appealing for any dash cam footage that could assist their investigation. The force said the bus driver was helping officers with their enquiries as it looked to ‘establish the full circumstances around the collision’.

In a statement, PC Gail Arnold, from West Midland’s police serious collision investigation unit, said: “A young girl has tragically died and we’ll be doing all we can to support her family during this deeply distressing time. We’re working to establish the circumstances behind the collision and we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and especially anyone with dash cam footage.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward either by emailing the them directly at [email protected] or contact them via Live Chat and quoting log 2467 of 18 March.

BirminghamAir ambulancePoliceTeenager