Bishan Singh Bedi, a legendary spinner who lit up Indian cricket in the 1960s and 70s, has died at the age of 77

Bedi, who was regarded as one of the sport's best-ever spin bowlers, captained his country in 22 tests. He would take part in a total of 67 tests over his career, taking 266 wickets.

The accomplished cricketer made his debut for India against the West Indies in 1966. His last test match took place against England in 1979. Throughout his career he also played English county cricket for Nottinghamshire and ended his playing career on 1,560 first-class wickets. This was the highest for any Indian bowler in the sport.

His death at the age of 77 was confirmed after he battled long-term illness. Bedi has undergone surgeries in recent years for age-related illnesses.

Tributes have poured in for the decorated sportsman. Presenter Piers Morgan said: "One of the greatest spinners in cricket history. The Indian maestro had a beautiful action and wielded such artistic guile with those magical hands. Loved watching him bowl when I was a kid."