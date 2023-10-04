Those rumours that BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Frédéric Arnault are no doubt going to continue after leaked footage from Paris goes online.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long-standing rumours that BLACKPINK’s Lisa is dating LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault are not simmering down anytime soon, with leaked videos emerging showing the pair dining with their families overnight.

The video captures a cheerful interaction between Frédéric Arnault and one of Lisa's family members. To everyone's delight, the relative warmly embraced Lisa's rumoured boyfriend, sparking a viral response from fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Observers couldn't help but notice the affection Lisa's family seemed to have for Frédéric, with her mother also appearing to share a close bond with him.

They say that a mother’s approval is always important in a relationship, and given her reception to Frédéric, she might have given her approval over her daughters ‘love interest.’ The younger Arnault has been seen with Lisa ever since she arrived in Paris on September 24 2023, where she performed at Crazy Horse on September 28 and 30. The couple were spotted together in a shared frame during the after-party following Lisa's final performance and also seen attending singer Rosalía's birthday party in France.

Rumours of a romance between the pair first emerged earlier this year after it was revealed that Arnault had attended a number of BLACKPINK shows during the "Born Pink" World Tour, which then escalated after images appeared of the alleged couple enjoying a laugh at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event in Venice back in May.

In August, those rumours gathered speed after netizens were quick to spot similarities in Lisa's posts with those on the accounts of the heir's brothers Alexandre Arnault and wife Geraldine Guyot as well as Jean Arnault and girlfriend Zita d'Hauteville after their family's vacation in Greece and Italy.