The soaring popularity of TikTok has seen an eruption of users participating in viral trends ranging from co-ordinated dances, makeup challenges and questioning men about the Roman Empire.

However, recent times have shown that these playful videos can easily move into dangerous territories that promote self-harm, violent behaviour and criminality.

The Blue Whale challenge became viral in 2016, with reports of a ‘game’ that instructs users to perform small tasks that quickly elevate into acts of self-harm and suicide. No suicides have been confirmed to be linked to the challenge but multiple individuals have been arrested in connection with the trend. Whilst experts render the challenge a hoax, many believe the viral phenomenon has left children vulnerable online to individuals using the trend to promote bulling, shaming and self-harm.

What other online trends have had real-life consequences?

Momo Challenge

Sweeping the web in 2018, the Momo challenge saw reports that children and adolescents were being led to suicide via messages from a figure named “Momo”. Similar to the Blue

Whale challenge, it was reported that children were being prompted to participate in dangerous and life-threatening activities in South America and India, suffering threatening consequences if not completed.

This online challenge captured the imagination of the worldwide mainstream media, with Kim Kardashian commenting on the trend, and several UK police forces releasing warnings..

However, the challenge itself was revealed to be a hoax, with news coverage and unconfirmed allegations being larger than any real complaints or instances of harm.

In fact, the image of Momo (a demonic figure with a thin, long smile and beady dark eyes) was reported by Rolling Stone to originate from Link Factory - a Japanese special effects company that produces props for horror films. Once an image of the creepy figure circulated online, the urban myth was created and the hysteria began – spreading across the world. The phony challenge was spurred on by false media reports, parental panic and general anxieties towards child interaction with technology, experts claim.

The Blackout Challenge

The Blackout challenge has been around since pre-TikTok but found its way onto the popular platform in 2021. Definitely not a hoax but an insidious challenge that can cause serious harm, it has been linked to over 80 deaths - a number which has risen since the trend’s resurgence on the platform in 2022. The challenge encourages people to film themselves

holding their breath until they fall unconscious. Cutting off oxygen to the brain, it has been labelled as dangerous by professionals with neurological effects resembling that of choking or drowning.

In 2022, Scottish boy Leon Brown, 14, was found dead in his room after partaking in the challenge. His mother Lauryn Keating, said: “One of Leon’s friends told me he had been doing the challenge on Facetime with them after seeing it on TikTok.

“She said they thought they would wake up. But Leon didn’t come back around. It went horribly wrong.”

The Aerosol challenge

Another TikTok trend, the Aerosol challenge involves taking highly flammable aerosol spray paint and spraying it into a lighter. The aim is to create various colourful fire effects, but can have extremely damaging results. Videos showing people taking part in the aerosol challenge have racked up almost 120 million views on the TikTok, despite warnings from authorities.

This challenge has had devastating consequences for Mason Dark, a 16-year-old boy from North Carolina, United States. Dark has been left with burns covering 75% of his body after attempting the trend and being set on fire, earlier this year. His mother, Holi, said he’s been left “unrecognisable by his injuries.”

The Benadryl challenge

2020 saw the beginning of the viral Benadryl challenge: a trend that encourages users to ingest the allergy tablets in high quantities to experience a legal high.

Earlier this year, the challenge claimed the life of 13-year-old Jacob Stevens, who died a few days after overdosing on the over-the-counter medicine.

TikTok has put restrictions in place that prevent the viewing of content that includes the Benadryl challenge, as well as other harmful trends. When you search for the hashtag #BenadrylChallenge now, TikTok show a warning message, and people cannot see any videos showing this content. The message reads: “Some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing, or even fabricated. Learn how to recognize harmful challenges so you can protect your health and well-being”.

The scarf challenge

Similar to the Blackout challenge, this ‘game’ involves users tying a scarf around their neck to determine how long they can hold their breath for. Again, this cuts off oxygen to the brain, something that has long-lasting effects and can be fatal.

According to reports, 16-year-old French teenager Christy Sibali Dominique Gloire Gassaille was attempting the challenge at her home in Orleans, France earlier this year when she accidently asphyxiated herself.

GP Ross Perry called the challenge “one of the worst TikTok trends” he’s been made aware of. He told NationalWorld: “I’m shocked it’s even in the public domain as even attempting to do this is beyond dangerous and stupid."

Oxford Circus Robbery

More recently, TikTok’s challenges have left the confines of homes and suggested users take dangerous trends to the streets, encouraging an act of mass shoplifting in London this August.

Authorities were alerted after plans to shoplift stores on Oxford Street went viral. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, warned the public to avoid the street due to the TikTok post, which

