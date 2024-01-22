Comedian Bobby Davro has cancelled all his public appearances after falling ill during a gig.

Bobby Davro has cancelled all public appearances for the foreseeable future after reportedly falling ill during a live show in Surrey. The 65-year-old actor and comedian had returned to work the day after the death of his fiancée, Vicky Wright following a short battle with pancreatic cancer last May.

According to The Sun, Davro fell ill during a gig in Surrey last week and has now cancelled his upcoming gigs to "take some time out". The source said: "Everyone in the crowd were hugely concerned about him. He has been struggling since the loss of his fiancée Vicky last year but threw himself into work to try and keep his mind off it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davro was left devastated when his partner - the daughter of England footballer Billy Wright and Beverley Sisters singer Joy Beverly died of cancer on May 4. Davro first revealed Vicky’s fight with the illness after he proposed to her in 2022, having been together for 12 years.

Vicky, 63, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, a disease that is difficult to detect until it is advanced. Vicky’s father Billy, a player for Wolverhampton Wanderers and the captain of the national team, also died of pancreatic cancer in September 1994, at the age of 70, only a few months after being diagnosed.

A week after her passing, Davro described her death as 'devastating'. He wrote: "It's been just over a week since my beautiful @vickywright5459 left this world and it's only now I feel strong enough to share my feelings. I want to thank everyone for their support and expressions of love and kindness you have shown me and Vicky's family and loved ones...