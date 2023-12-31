Telling news your way
Body found at Compton Beach on Isle of Wight after appeal to find missing man

Police searching for missing man Ian Fisk say a body has been found on an Isle of Wight beach

By Sophie Lewis
10 minutes ago
The police say a body has been found on a beach during a search for a missing man. Officers searching for Ian Fisk from Totland Bay on the Isle of Wight have found a body at Compton Beach. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Ian’s next of kin have been informed.

To make a report to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, visit the website. Click here for more information or alternatively call 101 to get in touch with them.

