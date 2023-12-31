Breaking
Body found at Compton Beach on Isle of Wight after appeal to find missing man
Police searching for missing man Ian Fisk say a body has been found on an Isle of Wight beach
The police say a body has been found on a beach during a search for a missing man. Officers searching for Ian Fisk from Totland Bay on the Isle of Wight have found a body at Compton Beach. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Ian’s next of kin have been informed.