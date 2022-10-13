Singer-Actress Brandy has been hospitalised following reports that she suffered a possible seizure at her home in Los Angeles

R&B singer, Brandy Norwood, 43, has been hospitalised after suffering a potential seizure at her home, according to reports.

The singer-actress, who lives in Los Angeles, suffered seizure-like symptoms, and the emergency services were called to her home at around midday, on Tuesday, 11 October.

Shortly after tabloid news site, TMZ reported on her ‘potential seizure,’ the R&B star chose to send her fans an update on Instagram, but did not confirm the alleged seizure.

In her update, she indicated that “dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” are the root cause of the health scare.

"To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way," the actress shared on Instagram.

The R&B star updated her fans on Instagram, but did not confirm the alleged seizure. (Photo credit: Instagram / @brandy)

She continued: "I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

The 43-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer is currently still in hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

In 2017, Brandy was taken to hospital after she was found unconscious on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.

At the time, her reps released a statement saying that the star had left hospital following the plane incident, and explained that it was due to her busy schedule.

Singer Brandy performs during the 50th Annual Prime time Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo credit: GERARD BURKHART/AFP via Getty Images)

"The stress of all of the travelling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days,” said Brandy’s representative.

Brandy released her self-titled debut album in 1994, following its release she moved into acting and appeared in the films, Cinderella and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

She also acted in long-running sitcom Moesha, in which she played the lead character, and also sang the theme song for the show.

Publicity stills of the TV Show Moesha, starring Grammy Award-winning singer/superstar actress Brandy. (Photo by Matthew Rolston/UPN/Delivered by Online USA)

She later released her second album ‘Never Say Never,’ which included the hugely successful collaboration, ‘The Boy is Mine,’ with singer Monica. It became the first number one hit for both artists in the US as well as internationally.

