Tragic news for WWE fans around the world as three-time former World Champion Bray Wyatt has died aged 36.

His death was confirmed on social media by WWE chief content officer Triple H earlier today (August 25).

The statement read: “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda [Bray’s father] who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Wyatt has not been in action since his win over LA Knight at the Royal Rumble back in January. The American wrestler had been actively recovering from a ‘career and life-threatening illness’ but was not yet clear to compete, Fightful reports.

Wyatt hails from wrestling heritage as the son of Mike Rotunda (aka IRS) and the grandson of Blackjack Mulligan. His brother Bo Dallas enjoyed a 13-year stint in WWE before being released on April 15, 2022.

According to reports, Wyatt - real name Windham Lawrence Rotunda - had been nearing a comeback but the WWE were taking precaution due to seriousness of his illness.

Wyatt entered WWE under the ring name Husky Harris in the early 2010s. However it wasn’t until he rebrand as a Southern superstar Bray Wyatt, that he saw major success in the division - becoming WWE Champion in 2017.

He will be remembered for his captivating performances and stellar rivalries with WWE mainstays including John Cena, Randy Orton and The Undertaker.

Wyatt is survived by his fiancé and WWE ring announcer JoJo, and his four children.

WWE paid tribute to the star’s passing, in a statement which read: “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”

Some of the world’s greatest wrestling stars have paid tribute after hearing the tragic news.

Taking to social media, wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson wrote: “I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family.

“Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling.

“Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.”

John Cena also tweeted: "Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP."