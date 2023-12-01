Scottish actress Brigit Forsyth has died at the age of 83 (Getty Images)

Actress Brigit Forsyth, who starred in Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads? has died at the age of 83. The Scottish star, was also known for appearing on TV sitcom, Still Open All Hours. Her agent, Mark Pemberton said she died “peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family” in the early hours of Friday morning (December 1).

The Edinburgh-born actress began her career in 1971 when she starred in the film The Night Digger, a thriller written by Roald Dahl. She then played Thelma in comedy Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? and a Likely Lads film. Her other credits included TV dramas Playing the Field and Boon.

Pemberton said in a statement: “Brigit had a varied and notable career in stage, screen and radio. Best known for her roles in television as Thelma in Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads?, Francine Pratt in Playing The Field and Madge in Still Open All Hours. Brigit also played multiple roles in theatre from the West End to the National Theatres of England and Scotland, and the great reps of Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham, playing everything from the Queen in Single Spies, to Kate in All My Sons.

“She was in many radio plays on the BBC over the years and also featured in the Radio 4 sitcom Ed Reardon’s Week. A talented musician, Brigit played the cello, sang and composed, and in later years played with several bands including The Fircones. Brigit loved collaboration and helping to develop new works with actors, writers and directors, which eventually led her to form her own cross disciplinary theatre company, Word Mills Productions in 2016.”

After her role in The Likely Lads, Forsyth became sought after for various television projects, such as Poirot and Casualty. She even made an appearance in Coronation Street, portraying one of Ken Barlow's escort clients. Notably, she received acclaim for her performances on stage, taking on diverse roles like an American in The Glass Menagerie and a Polish doctor at the National Theatre.