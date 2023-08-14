Britney Spears may “sit down for a tell-all TV interview” ahead of the upcoming release of her memoir - with reports revealing she could possibly do an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In an exclusive by The US Sun, a source has revealed that the Toxic singer has reportedly been offered “significant financial sums” for a television interview before her memoir is released.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spears’ memoir, “The Woman In Me” is named after a lyric from her popular song “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman”. Described as“a story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope”, the book is expected to delve into the 13 years she spent living under a conservatorship.

So, is Britney Spears doing an interview with Oprah? Here’s what we know so far.

Is Britney Spears doing an interview with Oprah?

The US Sun have exclusively reported that a source has revealed that the artist has been offered “significant financial sums” for a television interview before her memoir is released, with “a rumoured offer from Oprah Winfrey.”

However, the source explained: “The [interview] proposal remains complicated for Britney who continues to face challenges speaking to strangers at length about intimate aspects of her life.” They continued: “The trauma didn’t go away overnight just because the conservatorship ended.” Adding: “Some days can be extremely testing and conversations can trigger her to behave unusually or even erratically.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The source revealed that a “proper news-style interview is out of the question”, adding that a “feature-style interview, allowing her and the team to have control is an option.” They also revealed: “A move like that, to work with a production company or someone like Oprah, would be her strongest play, but the reality is managing Britney’s mental well-being and health in the process.”

They concluded: “The decision is down to Britney about whether she feels ready to talk on camera and address subjects in the book - talking about everything from her parents’ control, her relationship with Justin Timberlake, motherhood and divorce from Kevin Federline,and her spiral into mental issue and conservatorship.”

There has been no confirmation from either Britney Spears or Oprah around the possibility of an interview. According to Perez Hilton, in a now deleted YouTube video, Spears revealed in August 2022 that she had previously turned down an interview offer with Oprah. Spears said: “I get nothing out of sharing all of this I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people, lots of lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview.”

Britney Spears has reportedly turned down an interview offer from Oprah in the past (Photo: Getty Images/ Handout, Getty Images/Staff)

Has Britney Spears written a book?

Spears has written a moving memoir called “The Woman In Me”. The name is in a nod to the lyrics in her song “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The autobiography, which is described as “a story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope” is expected to delve into the singer’s life in the public eye and address the 13 years she spent living under a conservatorship.

Published by Gallery Books, Jennifer Bergstrom, the senior vice president shared in an interview with People: “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact – and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Spears has spoken about the upcoming $15 million book deal, telling fans on Instagram that she “worked her ass off”.

When will Britney Spears memoir “The Woman In Me” be released?