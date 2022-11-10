The WNBA player was detained in February after travelling to Russia to play off-season basketball

Basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a Russian penal colony after being sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison following her conviction of drug trafficking charges.

The WNBA basketball player was detained in February after travelling to Russia to play club off-season after airport officials discovered cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner’s lawyers explainedthat she was prescribed it by Arizona health authorties to help with her chronic pain and had appealed for leniency.

The use of cannabis is illegal in Russia, however her arrest and harsh sentence took place just one week before Russia invaded Ukraine. Griner has been described as being wrongly detained under “intolerable circumstances” by the US State Department.

Her current whereabouts are unknown, with her legal team revealing they had not been told where she was being transferred to. She had previously written to President Joe Biden, expressing fears she was: “terrified [she] might be here forever”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Brittney Griner and why she’s being moved.

Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court for her trial on 7 July (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Brittney Griner?

The 31-year-old is one of the most successful basketball players of her generation. During her career playing for the WNBA team Phoenix Mercury she has won WNBA and Euroleague titles as well as two Olympic gold medals in 2016 and 2020.

She has played for the Euroleague team UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014 during the off-season and was travelling there when she got detained. Griner came out as gay in 2013 and married her partner Cherelle Watson in 2019.

How tall is Brittney Griner?

The Olympic winning medalist is 2.6m or 6 ft 9 inches.

Why was she detained in Russia?

The basketball player was detained at Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow in February after airport officials discovered cannabis oil and a vape in her luggage. The substance is illegal in Russia and possession of the drug comes with a hefty jail sentence.

The incident also took place a week before Russia invaded Ukraine, which led to heightened tensions with the west. Relations between America and Russia are at an all time low, with the Biden administration hitting out against Putin for his role in the war in Ukraine.

Griner has been described as being wrongly detained under “intolerable circumstances” by the US State Department.

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took to Twitter to reiterate their commitement to bringing her home.

He tweeted: “We strongly protest the movement of Brittney Griner to a remote penal colony and the Russian government’s use of wrongful detentions. I am committed to bringing home Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan as soon as possible.

Where is she now?

Griner’s whereabouts are currently unknown, her legal team have not been given information regarding her location, all they know is that she is on her way to a Russian penal colony.

What is a penal colony?

A penal colony, is a settlement used to segregate prisoners them from general population by transporting them to a remote location, usually an island or distant territory. Here, inmates are housed in barracks as opposed to cells.

Reported by the Central for Eastern Studies in Poland, prisoners in penal colonies generally have to perform some kind of labour and can face harsh conditions.

What have her lawyers said?

In a statement her legal team, lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov confirmed the basketball star was “now on her way to a penal colony,” adding: “We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination.”