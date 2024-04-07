Laura Shaw, of Leeds, who was bullied for her learning disability and called "thick" and "ugly" has proved the haters wrong after pursuing a career as a model (Photo by Laura Shaw / SWNS)

Laura Shaw, 24, was taunted throughout her school years for her looks and learning disability by nasty classmates who called her "thick" and "ugly". She said she was even told by a teacher she 'wouldn't get far' in life because of her disability. But comments only fuelled Laura to pursue a career in modelling and she’s now featured on billboards and at fashion shows.

Laura, a freelance model, said: "They called me gullible. Ugly. Thick. It's terrible. Even a teacher said I wouldn't get far in life. I'm proving them wrong. Everyone can do it - no matter what." Laura was born with learning disabilities, meaning was late in learning to walk and struggled to chew her food until primary school. She said she was bullied for being in a 'nurture class', which supported those with learning disabilities. Laura said: "I got put down loads of times. It's traumatising."

Laura photographed under Leeds station, now that she has a career as a model (Photo by William Lailey / SWNS)

