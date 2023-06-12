Silvio Berlusconi in 2019 (Photo: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Italian media has reported the passing of Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian Prime Minister and media mogul, at the age of 86. Despite enduring scandals related to his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption, Berlusconi held the distinction of being Italy's longest-serving premier.

According to the Italian news agency LaPresse, Berlusconi passed away after being admitted to the hospital for the second time in recent months for treatment of chronic leukaemia. His personal physician, Dr. Alberto Zangrillo, revealed that Berlusconi had previously been hospitalised in Milan on 5 April due to a lung infection linked to the disease.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout the years, Berlusconi battled various health issues, including heart ailments, prostate cancer and a Covid-19 infection in 2020. As he grew older, some criticised his perpetually tanned complexion, hair transplants and relationships with much younger "live-in" girlfriends.

But despite the personal scandals that surrounded him, Berlusconi appeared to be immune to consequences for many years. Investigations focused on Berlusconi's scandalous "bunga bunga" parties that involved young women brought several criminal cases against him, but they either resulted in dismissals due to Italy's sluggish judicial system and expiring statutes of limitations, or he emerged victorious on appeal.

But what exactly went on at the infamous bunga bunga parties, and how did the scandal affect Berlusconi's career? Here is everything you need to know about them.

(Photo: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

What were 'bunga bunga' parties?

The specific details and extent of the activities that took place at bunga bunga parties are still subject to debate and differ depending on individual accounts. But they were believed to be lavish gatherings held at Berlusconi's private villa in Arcore, near Milan, that gained notoriety due to their scandalous nature and allegations of sexual impropriety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The term "bunga bunga" was coined to refer to a supposed ritual that took place during these parties, involving women performing erotic dances or engaging in sexual activities. The parties reportedly included a significant number of young women, often referred to as "Berlusconi's girls" or "showgirls."

Some of these women were aspiring models, actresses or television personalities who were allegedly invited to the events based on their physical appearance or connections to the entertainment industry. Due to the private nature of these events, much of the information available is based on testimonies from participants or witnesses and media reports.

There were claims that some of the young women attending these parties were sex workers or were coerced into engaging in sexual acts with Berlusconi and his guests, allegations that raised concerns about the possible exploitation of women and the abuse of power.

There were also allegations that the parties involved sexual activities, including orgies or group sex. Some attendees, both women and men, claimed to have witnessed or participated in such activities.

How did they affect Berlusconi's political career?

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the exact details and extent of the activities remain unclear, critics argued that Berlusconi's involvement in these parties, which often included government officials and politicians, compromised his ability to govern and raised questions about the ethical conduct of those in power.

Berlusconi faced multiple legal cases related to the bunga bunga parties, and was charged with various offences, including corruption, tax fraud, and soliciting an underage prostitute. While he was initially found guilty in some instances, many of these convictions were later overturned or expired due to statutory limitations.

But the scandal brought significant international attention to Berlusconi and his personal life, leading to criticism and ridicule on the global stage. It tarnished Italy's reputation and raised questions about the country's political and judicial systems. Berlusconi and his supporters denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the allegations were politically motivated.