Charlie Simpson rose to fame with Busted alongside Matt Willis and James Bourne

Charlie Simpson was the winner of The Masked Singer. (Getty Images)

Charlie Simpson was crowned the winner of this year’s series of The Masked Singer - and has hinted his band Busted could soon be set for a reunion.

Simpson performed in the disguise of a rhino throughout the duration of the hit ITV show, beating competition in the final from Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, disguised as a phoenix, and All Saints star Natalie Appleton, who was hiding behind the Fawn Mask.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simpson admitted he did not expect to win the show and just tried to “remember the lyrics and have fun”. The singer shot to fame during the early 2000s with English pop group Busted. At the height of their popularity the three-piece group won two Brit Awards while also selling five million records worldwide.

But where are the band members of Busted now and are the group still performing together? Here is everything you need to know.

Who are Busted?

Busted are an English pop-punk band from Southend-On-Sea, Essex. The group consisted of three members which were James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson.

The three piece band released their debut album in 2002 which was simply titled Busted. The group’s first album garnered huge popularity with hit singles such as What I Go To School For, Year 3000 and You Said No.

James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson pictured during 2016 comeback. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the heels of their breakout success Busted released their second album the following year in 2003 which was titled A Present for Everyone. The album was also well received - producing three number one hits with Crashed the Wedding, Who’s David and Thunderbirds/3AM. Busted earned several Brit Award nominations in 2004 and they were crowned the winners of both best British Breakthrough Act and Best Pop Act.

The group split up in January 2005 with all three members pursuing their own separate musical careers. The following year in 2006, Willis was crowned the winner of the sixth series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

When did Busted get back together?

James Bourne and Matt Willis returned to the stage for a brief reunion from 2013 to 2015 when they joined McFly as special guests during their 10th anniversary concerts.

They performed alongside McFly in a collaboration which was named McBusted. Charlie Simpson chose not to appear on the tour but he did wish the group the best of luck in the future.

Busted reformed in 2016 with all three members returning to the spotlight. The group announced The Pigs Can Fly Tour in 2016 - the group’s first tour in 11 years. They also released their third studio album Night Driver that same year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are Busted still together?