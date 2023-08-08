A man has been charged after Callum Rycroft, 12, was hit by a car while crossing a motorway

Tributes have been pouring in for a 'beautiful, happy and larger than life' young boy who was tragically killed in a hit and run over the weekend.

Callum Rycroft, 12, from Leeds, died on the M62 near Cleckheaton at 9.50pm on Saturday, August 5 after he was struck by a car while crossing a motorway.

A man has been charged over the incident, with Matthew Rycroft, 36, due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. He faces a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child, as well as failing to provide a specimen.

Another male, from Bolton, had previously been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail pending any further inquiries.

West Yorkshire Police, who are investigating the tragedy, believe Callum was attempting to make his way from the motorway's central reservation to the hard shoulder when he was hit.

With the help of the force, the 12-year-old's mother paid an emotional tribute and said: "Callum was a beautiful happy soul who was unique, great fun and larger than life. He brought light, laughter and noise into any room.

"Callum had a massive impact on everyone who met him. The house is so quiet without him here.