Tributes have been pouring in for a 'beautiful boy' who was stabbed to death following a town centre altercation.

Cameron Hamilton, 18, was killed in the early hours of Saturday morning in Bournemouth and local authorities have launched a murder probe into the incident.

Dorset Police received reports that a young man had received a suspected stab wound following a 'row'. Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

Dorset Police confirmed the 18-year-old was killed on Saturday morning - Credit: PA/Dorset Police

Four 18-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, one from Bournemouth, two more from Portsmouth and another from Poole. Two were released without a charge, but have since been re-arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation. The others remain in custody.

Detective inspector Neil Thomas said: "Our thoughts are first and foremost with the family of the young man who sadly died in this incident. We have dedicated officers supporting the family and keeping them updated with the progress of our investigation at what must be a truly dreadful time for them.

"Our detailed investigation into the full circumstances of this incident remains ongoing and I would again urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please come forward. I would like to again thank members of the public, and particularly businesses impacted, for their patience and understanding. It is vital that we make every possible effort to ensure any available evidence is captured, so these cordons are absolutely vital to our investigation."

The victim's family paid a loving tribute in a statement, which says: "Cam is loved so much by his whole family, we ask that our privacy is respected at this devastating time. We have not lost our beautiful boy, he has been taken. We don't want this to be what Cam is remembered for, we want him to be remembered for the funny, kind and wonderful person he is and always will be.