Queen Consort Camilla has 10 grandchildren from her marriages to Andrew Parker Bowles and King Charles III

Eighty-five years ago, when King Edward VIII married American divorcee Wallis Simpson, the move created a major royal scandal and constitutional crisis that led to the King’s abdication.

In an indication of how times have changed, this weekend’s coronation will see a King and Queen Consort, both of whom were divorced before marrying each other, crowned in a £100 million ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The event will be celebrated across the country by millions (and protested by a few) as the New Carolean era is formally ushered in.

Through their marriage, Charles and Camilla both inherited step-children, and now each have step-grandchildren. The royal family can often be a tricky family tree to trace, and Camilla’s descendants are less well-known than Charles’, who have both been in the news for rather different reasons. Below is a handy guide to Queen Consort Camilla’s family tree:

Camilla with son Tom (left) and daughter Laura (right)

Who are Camilla’s children and grandchildren?

Camilla, 75, was married to Andrew Parker Bowles, 83, a former British Army officer, from 1973-1995. The couple had two children together, Laura and Tom. Camilla and Andrew do not have children from other relationships.

Ten years after her divorce, Camilla married Charles, then the Prince of Wales. She is now the Queen Consort, but will be known as Queen Camilla following the coronation. The pair are believed to have begun an affair in 1986, when Camilla was married to Andrew, and Charles was still married to Princess Diana, who he divorced in 1996, a year before her death.

Tom Parker Bowles, 48, is Camilla and Andrew’s oldest child. He is a food critic who has written for The Mail on Sunday and Esquire and also appeared on reality cooking shows including Family Food Fight, Market Kitchen, and Food Glorious Food.

Camilla family tree

Tom married Sara Parker Bowles (née Buys), an associate editor at Harper's Bazaar, who is roughly 48 years old, in 2005. The pair had two children together and separated in 2018 though they are still married. Their children are Lola, 16, and Freddy, 13.

Camilla’s daughter, Laura is an art curator - she married Harry Lopes, a chartered accountant, in 2006. The couple have three children together - Eliza, 15, and twin boys Louis 13, and Gus, 13.

In addition to her biological grandchildren, Camilla is also step-grandmother to Prince William,40, and Prince Harry, 38, and step-grand-mother to their children; Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, Prince Louis, 5, and Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1.

Will Camilla’s children be at the coronation?

Both of Camilla’s children will attend the coronation ceremony, as will Charles’ feuding sons William and Harry.

As reported by ABC News, Tom and Sara’s son, Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Laura and Harry’s twin boys, Master Gus Lopes and Master Louis Lopes will serve as Pages of Honour for Camilla. Lola is also expected to attend, although this has not been confirmed. It is not yet known if Sara Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes will attend.