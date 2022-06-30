An inquiry has been launched into the charity which was set up in honour of fundraiser and Army veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore gained international fame after carrying out a fundraising walk at his home during the Covid pandemic.

But who is Capt Tom Moore’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and why is the foundation under investigation?

Hannah Ingram-Moore is the daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore (Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Hannah Ingram-Moore?

Hannah Ingram-Moore is the daughter of Capt Sir Tom.

Her website says: “Hannah Ingram-Moore is more than just the daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore. She is a successful business woman, a mother and a leader in every field. A business owner, an ambassador for gender equality in business and a mentor to a new generation of women aspiring for business success.”

Her bio also says that after having spent over two decades in the industry, Hannah has “developed businesses and brands of all sizes and from all over the world”.

She is currently the director and alongside her husband, Colin, co-founder of Maytrix , which is a multi-disciplined business recruitment agency.

She has also worked with UK based brands such as Gap, Fortnum & Mason and Whittard, whilst supporting brands across Europe and North America such as Liberty London and Swatch Group.

“Developing brands and businesses of this stature has given her a wealth of knowledge and expertise that she wants to impart onto others and help the female entrepreneurs of the future,” the website added.

Why is the The Captain Tom Foundation being investigated?

Capt Sir Tom gained international fame after carrying out a fundraising walk at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, when Covid restrictions were first introduced in 2020.

A total of £33 million was raised (£38.9m including gift aid), which was managed and distributed by NHS Charities Together before the JustGiving account was closed down.

After he became a well-known figure, his family then set up a separate charity in his name called The Captain Tom Foundation, which aims to support and "empower" older people through fundraising and awareness campaigns.

However, the Charity Commission has concerns about The Captain Tom Foundation’s management and decisions that may have generated "significant profit" for a company run by his family.

The money raised by Capt Sir Tom, who died last year aged 100, was separate from the formation of the charity and is not part of the investigation.

In March 2022, the publication of the first annual accounts of the foundation showed it had incurred £240,000 in costs and given £160,000 to good causes.

The commission said it became concerned about arrangements between the charity and a company linked to Sir Tom’s daughter and her husband, Colin, as well as the trustees’ decision-making and how the charity was governed.

The issues include a "failure to consider intellectual property and trademark issues", including the trademarking of variations of the name "Captain Tom" by a company controlled by Ms Ingram-Moore and Mr Ingram-Moore.

The commission said this could have generated "significant profit" for the company.

Helen Stephenson, chief executive of the Charity Commission, said: "We consider it in the public interest to examine them through a formal investigation, which gives us access to the full range of our protective and enforcement powers.”

Stephen Jones, chairman of the board of trustees of The Captain Tom Foundation, said: "We will of course work closely with the commission in its inquiry."

He said the commission was aware of where the image and intellectual property rights were held when the charity was set up.

A statement from the Ingram-Moore family said the company controlled by Ms Ingram-Moore and Mr Ingram-Moore "made its application for various trademarks in April 2020 prior to the formation of The Captain Tom Foundation", which was in May 2020.