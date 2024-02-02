Carl Weathers dead: Rocky's Apollo Creed and The Mandalorian actor dies aged 76
Rocky and The Mandalorian actor Carl Weathers has died aged 76
Carl Weathers, known for portraying Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky movies alongside Sylvester Stallone, has died aged 76, reported Variety. According to his manager, Matt Luber, Weathers died on Tuesday (January 30) “peacefully in his sleep”.
Apart from his legendary part in the Rocky series, Weathers also appeared in 1987 Predator and starred in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore. His performance in The Mandalorian - a Star Wars television series, led to a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Dramatic Series.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weathers also lent his voice to the Toy Story franchise as Combat Carl and played a fictionalised version of himself in a recurrent role on Arrested Development
Meanwhile, his had various appearances on TV shows like Colony, The Shield, Chicago Justice, Street Justice, and Brothers in addition to films like Death Hunt, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and The Comebacks.
He leaves behind his ex-wife, Mary Ann and two sons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.