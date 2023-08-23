As Ron DeSantis gets set for the first Republican candidate debate, a look at his wife Casey who has reflected recently on how her husband helped her recover from breast cancer

As RonDeSantis prepares for his forthcoming first Republican candidate debate, he will no doubt be supported by his wife Casey. Ahead of the first GOP primary debate, she sat down for an interview iwth Fox News' Harris Faulkner where she spoke about being diagnosed with breast cancer and how husband Ron supported her. "The day that I ultimately found out it was Ron who was the one that told me," she said. Casey also revealed that "Wwhat he did for me in my cancer battle is what he did for the poeple of this state during COVID, because he went thorugh and he analyzed the data."

In May of this year, Casey DeSantis took to X, then Twitter, to tease the luanch of her husband's presidential campaign.

Casey, who describes herself on Twitter as the ‘First Lady of Florida’ said “America is worth the fight… Every. Single. Time, before sharing a slick video of her husband Ron DeSantis. According to Politico, a Trump adviser told them that “Announcing on Twitter is perfect for Ron DeSantis. This way he doesn’t have to interact with people and the media can’t ask him any questions.”

Casey has been compared to former First Lady, Melania Trump. As Casey is already calling herself the ‘First Lady of Florida,’ she clearly has ambitions to be the First Lady of the United States.

Although Casey DeSantis mint green Alex Perry cape dress that she wore to her husband Ron DeSantis’ second inauguration as Florida’s governor in January 2023 was similar to an outfit that Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis wore to her daughter Caroline’s wedding in 1986, it also resembled the style of outfits that Melania likes to wear as it was a cape dress.

According to Insider, “Lauren Rothman, a corporate and political fashion stylist, image expert and author of ‘Style Bible: What to Wear to Work,’ believes that ‘there’s no doubt that between the colour with Jackie Kennedy and the styles that we often saw Melaniea in, seeing such an almost identical look to both of them is fascination and certainly aspirational.’

Melania (as it seems is Casey) is a fan of the cape dress. In April 2018, she wore a black Givenchy cape dress at Mount Vernon in April 2018, and chose a red Givenchy cape dress to a state dinner in June 2019. When she met King Charles (then Prince Charles) and Queen Camilla in December 2019, Melania was dressed in a Valentino yellow cape coat.

If you think it is only caped styles Melania and Casey have in common, think again. They both have opted for coats with draped collar styles. Melania wore a blue Ralph Lauren draped collar look to Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017 and then Casey stepped out in a similar pale blue Ted Baker coat when her husband was first inaugurated in 2019.

Casey, who is a former TV anchor and producer certainly knows how to dress according to the occasion and what she wants to achieve. When it comes to her fashion choices, she certainly seems to be dressing how she and perhaps the world perceives how a First Lady should dress.