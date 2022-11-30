The latest results from the 2021 Census show thousands of people follow Scientology, Satanism, witchcraft and paganism across England and Wales.

The Census found 75,000 people described themselves as Pagan, one of the world’s oldest religions which dates back thousands of years, while almost 2,000 identified under Scientology, the relatively new religion famously set up by L. Ron Hubbard in the 1950s. There are also thousands of people who identify as following Satanism, witchcraft, Wicca, druidism and occultism.

Yesterday (29 November) the Census revealed that for the first time in England and Wales, less than half of the population (46.2%) described themselves as “Christian”, a 13.1 percentage point drop from 59.3% in 2011.

Despite a drop, “Christian” remained the most common response to the religion question in the 2021 Census. “No religion” was the second most common response, increasing by 12 percentage points to 37.2% from 25.2% 2011.

The results of the census reveal an eclectic mix of religions exist across the two nations. Here we reveal some of the less common religions across the two countries, and the areas that are home to the most observants.

1. Scientologists in Wealden Scientology has become more mainstream over the years thanks to its celebrity following. There are now almost 2,000 in England and Wales with the most living in Wealden (402). It's the fifth most common religion in the area.

2. Scientologists in Mid Sussex Mid Sussex also has hundreds of Scientologists with 368, according to the census. It's the sixth most popular religion there.

3. Satanists in Bristol There are just over 5,000 Satanists in the two countries, with Bristol home to most with 114. It's the 17th most common religion in the area.

4. Satanists in Leeds Leeds has the second greatest number of Satanists with 110 in total making it the 16th most common religion in the area.