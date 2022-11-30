Census religion results 2021: areas in England and Wales with the most Scientologists, witches and Satanists
The latest results from the 2021 Census show thousands of people follow Scientology, Satanism, witchcraft and paganism across England and Wales.
The Census found 75,000 people described themselves as Pagan, one of the world’s oldest religions which dates back thousands of years, while almost 2,000 identified under Scientology, the relatively new religion famously set up by L. Ron Hubbard in the 1950s. There are also thousands of people who identify as following Satanism, witchcraft, Wicca, druidism and occultism.
Yesterday (29 November) the Census revealed that for the first time in England and Wales, less than half of the population (46.2%) described themselves as “Christian”, a 13.1 percentage point drop from 59.3% in 2011.
Despite a drop, “Christian” remained the most common response to the religion question in the 2021 Census. “No religion” was the second most common response, increasing by 12 percentage points to 37.2% from 25.2% 2011.
The results of the census reveal an eclectic mix of religions exist across the two nations. Here we reveal some of the less common religions across the two countries, and the areas that are home to the most observants.