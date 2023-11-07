As WeWork files for bankruptcy in the United States, who was its former CEO and founder, Adam Neumann, and his wife Rebekah - a relation to Gwnyth Paltrow?

Who are Adam and Rebekah Neumann, as the company they founded, WeWork, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy? (Credit: Getty/Canva)

WeWork, the US-based commercial property company that provided eco-friendly co-working spaces, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. The company admitted to having billions of dollars in liabilities, which led to this move. According to a statement by WeWork, filing for bankruptcy protection will allow it to focus on business continuity and further rationalize its commercial office lease portfolio, while also providing protection from creditors and landlords as it restructures its debt.

The recent bankruptcy will have an impact on the company's operations in the US and Canada. However, it has assured that its locations are still open for business in the UK. With over 700 sites globally and more than 730,000 members, the company was once considered the "future" of the workplace. However, its current estimated worth is less than $50 million USD, a significant drop from its previous valuation of £38 billion pounds.

WeWork was founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann, with its aim to offer office space leases to individuals and businesses, providing a flexible and shared workspace environment. WeWork is known for its unique features, such as providing draft beer on tap and creating vibrant and relaxed office interiors.

WeWork encountered major obstacles after a chaotic effort to raise capital through an initial public offering in 2019, which damaged its reputation and resulted in the departure of Neumann. The subsequent COVID-19 pandemic further complicated matters, causing widespread office closures and prompting many people to work remotely.

During the first half of 2023, WeWork incurred losses exceeding $1 billion USD, mainly due to the high operational costs of its office spaces and other financial obligations. As a result, the company has initiated efforts to divest parts of its business. Additionally, it is pursuing strategies such as closing certain locations, renegotiating long-term lease agreements, and settling debts.

Who is Adam Neumann?

Adam Neumann appears on stage as WeWork presents Creator Awards Global Finals at the Theater At Madison Square Garden on January 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for WeWork)

Adam Neumann is a billionaire businessman and investor who co-founded WeWork in 2010 together with Miguel McKelvey. Neumann's childhood was marked by frequent relocations, experiencing thirteen different homes by the age of 22 following his parents' divorce. Despite initial challenges due to dyslexia, he pursued higher education at the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in New York City.

Known for his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Neumann received the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2015 and was recognized as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2018. However, his tenure at WeWork was not without controversy, as reports surfaced about his eccentric behaviour and alleged drug use. Amid mounting pressure from investors, Neumann stepped down as CEO and relinquished majority voting control in 2019.

Despite achieving success, Neumann was accused of defrauding WeWork investors, which resulted in a dispute with The Spectator and subsequent legal actions. Furthermore, he had investments that went beyond WeWork, including partnerships with InterCure, EquityBee, and Selina, showcasing his diverse entrepreneurial endeavours.

Neumann has made notable investments in the property market, which include the purchase and leaseback of multiple buildings through WeWork. Additionally, he founded Flow, a startup that deals with residential real estate and is supported by Andreessen Horowitz. The company focuses on promoting fair and equitable housing solutions.

Who is Adam Neumann’s wife?

Rebekah Paltrow Neumann attends the Andy & Debb Spring 2010 Fashion Show at the Salon at Bryant Park on September 12, 2009 in in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for IMG)

Rebekah Victoria Paltrow, who was born on February 26, 1978, grew up in Bedford, New York. She attended the Horace Mann School where she pursued her academic interests. Her father, Bob Paltrow, was involved in the direct mail business and faced legal consequences for tax evasion during her upbringing. After finishing high school, Rebekah enrolled in Cornell University where she focused on business and Buddhism. She also happens to be closely related to her first cousin, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom she maintains a close family bond.

Following her graduation from college, Neumann started her career in Salomon Smith Barney's Sales and Trading Program, which is now known as Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. In the early 2010s, she pursued her passion for filmmaking and acted and produced short films under the screen name Rebekah Keith.

In 2010, Adam Neumann, Miguel McKelvey, and Rebekah Paltrow Neumann founded WeWork, a company that revolutionized the concept of shared workspace. Rebekah, alongside her husband, played an instrumental role in the establishment of the company. However, her leadership style at WeWork was controversial and received criticism for her alleged tendency to fire employees based on intuition. The company faced significant financial challenges, and Rebekah's unconventional language in the company's public offering filings drew public scrutiny.

Neumann's notable achievements include the founding of WeGrow, a private school located in Chelsea in 2017. However, the educational venture faced setbacks and was eventually closed down in 2019. Despite this, Neumann exhibited resilience and acquired WeGrow's assets. This led to the establishment of Student of Life for Life (SOLFL) in 2020, which showcased her unwavering commitment to the field of education.

Rebekah Neumann met her partner Adam in New York, and the couple got married in 2008. They currently live there with their six children. Rebekah's advocacy of certain pseudoscientific beliefs, such as the idea of emotional memory in meat consumption, has drawn public attention and criticism.

What is Adam Neumann’s net worth?